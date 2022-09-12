Librarium Launches Immersive VR Test Prep Platform With Debut App for Meta Quest 2

EAGLE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Librarium, an emerging leader in immersive education with the first virtual reality test prep platform, today announced the launch of its debut app for Meta Quest 2. Librarium delivers the most innovative and immersive test preparation available for high school and higher education students to bolster memory retention and performance, combining proven study methods with leading-edge, patent-pending VR technology—all within a fun and engaging gamified environment.

The app is available now for purchase in North America from the Meta Quest Store for $19.99 and will also provide options to purchase best-in-class premium content developed with Kaplan, the leader in test prep. The company plans to expand its offerings as well as support a range of additional platforms in the future.

“We believe there is tremendous opportunity for innovation in the $11 billion test prep market,” stated Librarium CEO Duane Mathes. “By leveraging our patent-pending VR technology, we’re creating a highly immersive environment that integrates proven visual memorization and retention techniques, based on Memory Palace concepts mastered by Socrates in 400BC. As a result, students can increase long-term memory retention by 30 percent or more within a fun, engaging platform that increases the quantity of information retained by more than 200 percent. And, through our partnership with Kaplan, we’re delivering premium content that exceeds the highest industry standards, while leveraging all the incredible benefits of virtual reality.”

The Librarium app for Meta Quest 2 will launch with over 100 curated test prep flashcard “decks,” covering multiple subjects ranging from environmental sciences and biology to philosophy and sailing. In addition to a wealth of subject-based content, Librarium will also offer a complete, standalone MCAT®-focused bundle, created in partnership with Kaplan, featuring 35 decks (nearly 1,000 flashcards) for additional purchase, as well as other standardized test prep bundles in the near future. Users can also create and share their own decks through the Librarium community.

How Users Learn with Librarium

After purchasing the Librarium app for Meta Quest 2, users will be prompted to download Librarium’s free companion app for iOS and Android, where they will be able to create their own customized, virtual “decks and flashcards” for any given subject, and this content will be immediately available in Librarium’s VR study experience. Terms added in the app will receive an associated mnemonic object, generated by Librarium’s smart algorithm, which aids in memory retention and recall. From there, users will engage with their study material in a highly gamified and immersive VR world filled with environmental puzzles and an intriguing backstory. Librarium applies deep Game Theory principles in its design to inspire learners to return back to the application and continue their studies. For more information, watch the Librarium overview here.

“Our partnership with Librarium is facilitating new and cutting-edge ways for students to access our proven test prep content, which has been customized and reimagined for this compelling immersive environment,” said Jennifer Moore, executive director of pre-med programs at Kaplan. “These premium decks signify Kaplan’s continued advancement into the world of VR and we’re excited to be working side-by-side with Librarium.”

All Kaplan students enrolled in a comprehensive tutoring, live online, in person, or on demand MCAT course will have complimentary access to the Librarium app’s suite of offerings.

