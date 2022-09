The new MagXtract Collection Tube from MagBio Genomics offers improved safety, stability and cost-effectiveness for sample collection and processing. Now available in the U.S. for COVID-19 testing and Europe for both COVID-19 and Influenza. MagXtract is the first FDA-cleared guanidine-free molecular transport medium that offers direct lysis and room temperature stability of RNA. The FDA has advised laboratory staff at COVID-19 sample processing facilities to avoid collection devices that use guanidine-based mediums because when cleaned with bleach, it creates cyanide gas that is highly toxic and can also be fatal. (Photo: Business Wire)