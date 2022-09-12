Everspan Partners with Centrex Underwriters on Hospitality-Focused Liability Programs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspan Group, Rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, today announced it has launched a program partnership with Centrex Underwriters, Inc., a managing general agency specializing in liquor liability and general liability insurance for the hospitality industry.

Centrex operates in 38 states and the District of Columbia and serves a wide range of businesses, including bars/taverns, wineries, liquor stores, caterers, dance halls, golf courses and bowling alleys.

“ Centrex is a family-owned business with deep roots in the hospitality industry, having profitably underwritten liquor liability for more than 30 years,” said Steve Dresner, Everspan’s Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer. “ Everspan is excited to diversify into this sector and thrilled to partner with an underwriter as experienced as Centrex.”

Centrex has been providing liquor liability insurance coverage since 1988, making it one of the longest-running hospitality programs. In 2012, it began writing a general liability line of business to complement the ongoing liquor liability line of business.

“ Centrex is excited to bring its 34 years of experience and knowledge of the hospitality industry to Everspan,” said Erik Carlson, Senior Vice President at Centrex. “ With Everspan's experience and guidance, we anticipate an enduring relationship that will allow Centrex and Everspan to grow, profit, and service the needs of our wholesale brokers.”

About Everspan Group

Everspan Group is a specialty property and casualty insurance platform that operates nationwide on an admitted and non-admitted basis. The companies which comprise the Everspan Group are wholly owned subsidiaries of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company. For more information, please refer to www.everspangroup.com.

About Centrex Underwriters, Inc.

Headquartered in a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee, Centrex Underwriters, Inc,. is a family owned and operated independent Managing General Agency specializing in Liquor Liability and General Liability insurance. Writing a broad range of hospitality business in 38 states plus Washington, D.C., Centrex offers affordable insurance products through a select group of Wholesale Excess and Surplus Lines brokers. For more information, please visit www.centrexuw.com.