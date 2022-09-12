Zip and Ironclad Partner to Provide Seamless End-To-End Experience for Procurement and Contract Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution, and Ironclad, the leading digital contracting platform, today announced their strategic partnership and new integration. Together, Zip and Ironclad provide joint customers with a unified procurement experience across their platforms—from navigating spend requests to orchestrating approval processes and full digital contract management.

The two-way integration, available today, enables any employee to initiate a spend request through Zip, which then automatically routes the request and accompanying contract to Ironclad for legal review and approval. Upon completion, approvals and completed contracts are transferred back to Zip to finalize the spend approval workflow. This new integration gives teams real-time insight into the status of all purchase approvals and allows for clear communication and configuration of workflows across both platforms.

“ The bridge between spend approvals and legal review has historically been disjointed – lacking proper collaboration, communication, and visibility into where approvals are at any given moment,” said Steven Yan, senior vice president of product at Ironclad. “ This new integration allows Zip and Ironclad users to collaborate seamlessly and provide invaluable insights throughout the process. We’re excited to partner with Zip and offer this valuable new tool.”

The Zip-Ironclad partnership and integration aligns procurement and legal approvals, reduces workflow complexity, provides additional oversight controls, and drastically reduces the number of touchpoints involved in a transaction. Joint customers also benefit from insights that can inform the continued improvement of business processes, gleaned from unique data collected during the lifecycle of both the contracting process in Ironclad, and the procurement process in Zip.

“ Businesses today are bogged down by the endless ping pong of spend requests, approvals, contract redlines and signatures – all of which are tedious and consume bandwidth,” said Rujul Zaparde, co-founder and CEO of Zip. “ Our partnership with Ironclad combines two best-of-breed solutions to streamline processes and reduce friction for our joint customers. This creates new efficiencies between contract management and the broader procurement workflows to save our customers time and money.”

“ As an early customer of both Ironclad and Zip, we are thrilled to see both organizations partnering more closely for a seamless integration across procurement workflows,” said Michael Denari, head of global spend and business systems at Canva. “ Our legal team can now easily manage the contract lifecycle in Ironclad, while being pulled into the procurement process at just the right time. At the same time, employees have full visibility and other stakeholders are pulled in early for review and approval in Zip.”

“ Workflow and contract lifecycle are two of the biggest areas of investment in procurement we see today in the market,” said Patrick Reymann, research director for procurement and enterprise applications at IDC. “ Zip and Ironclad are at the forefront of solving these challenges. This new integration between Zip and Ironclad is an exciting and much-needed development that should be well-received by buyers, and I look forward to watching this tremendous offering unfold in the marketplace.”

Zip will be attending SaaStr Annual 2022 in San Francisco September 13-15. For more information on the Zip-Ironclad partnership and to see a live demo, visit Zip at booth 245.

To learn more about this new integration, please visit ziphq.com/integrations/ironclad.

To learn more about Zip, please visit the website or request a demo.

To learn more about Ironclad, please visit www.ironcladapp.com or sign up for a demo.

About Zip

Zip is the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution. Providing a single platform for any employee to initiate a purchase or vendor request, Zip helps businesses gain clear and timely visibility across all purchases, while dramatically improving the employee experience. The platform’s no-code configuration and intelligent workflows integrated across disparate systems enable businesses to automatically route requests for faster approval across finance, legal, procurement, IT, security and other teams. Leading enterprises and high-growth startups like Databricks, Canva, Airtable, Webflow and over 100 others use Zip to streamline their procurement processes while delighting their business users.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. L'Oréal, Staples, Mastercard and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. Recently named one of the Top Companies to Bet Your Career On by Business Insider, the company is a Leader on the Forrester Wave for Contract Lifecycle Management and is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.