SFW Capital Partners Sells FILTEC

RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SFW Capital Partners (“SFW”), a specialized private equity firm, today announced it has completed the sale of Industrial Dynamics Co., Ltd., dba FILTEC (“FILTEC” or “the Company”) to a corporate acquirer that operates in Filtec’s industry. FILTEC, headquartered in Torrance, California, is a leading provider of state-of-the-art automated inspection technology solutions driving safety, quality assurance, efficiency, and brand protection in the global beverage and food sectors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1958, FILTEC provides advanced in-line inspection instrumentation and systems for the global beverage industry. The Company offers a full line of instrumentation and related software and services for inspection of empty and full containers on glass and PET bottling, canning and other packaging lines. FILTEC’s instrumentation is used by over 1,500 leading global beverage companies including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, SABMiller, and ABInBev to perform critical product inspection steps that are essential for the operation of high-speed container packaging lines and the production of high-quality beverages.

Since SFW’s acquisition of FILTEC, and with SFW’s support, FILTEC has aggressively pursued strategic growth initiatives including investing in new products, implementing a new go-to-market strategy, and improving core organizational systems and processes.

“We are incredibly proud of the transformational growth FILTEC achieved in partnership with SFW Capital,” said James Kearbey, Chief Executive Officer of FILTEC. “SFW’s unique sector-focused experience and business-building expertise proved to be incredibly valuable to FILTEC as we broadened our customer relationships and expanded our presence in high-growth markets around the world. We are excited to build on this success going forward.”

About Industrial Dynamics Company, Ltd. (“FILTEC”)

Industrial Dynamics Company, Ltd. (“FILTEC”) is a leading provider of advanced in-line inspection instrumentation and systems for the global beverage industry. The Company, founded in 1958 and based in Torrance, California, offers a full line of instrumentation and related software and services for inspection of empty and full containers on glass and PET bottling, canning and other packaging lines. FILTEC’s unique starwheel technology, X-Ray and Vision-based inspection solutions, innovative pressure leak detector and high-speed laser coder offer unparalleled ease of use, reliability and durability. FILTEC serves leading beverage companies around the globe and offers parts and service locally in thirty countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.filtec.com

About SFW Capital Partners

SFW Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on building market leading companies in the industrial and life sciences technology sector. SFW partners with profitable founder- and family-owned companies and provides its capital, resources, and network to make significant growth-oriented investments and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.sfwcap.com.