NTT DATA UK&I Teams with SecurityScorecard to Transform Cyber Risk Monitoring Across the UK and Ireland

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading IT services provider NTT DATA UK&I and SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cyber security ratings, today announced a new partnership to accelerate the transformation of continuous cyber risk monitoring across industries across the UK and Ireland (UK&I). As part of the partnership, NTT DATA will deliver an innovative posture evaluation report offering for clients, based on the SecurityScorecard platform. The report will combine NTT DATA’s consulting expertise with SecurityScorecard’s ratings and assessment capabilities to instantly rate, analyse and continuously monitor security risk for clients, as well as harden their security postures.

In today’s ever-evolving cyber security landscape, organisations must be proactive in addressing cyber breaches, and security ratings are integral to measuring and understanding resilience in real time. NTT DATA understands the importance of this and is doubling its efforts in the cyber security space as a result, ensuring its clients are best equipped to handle new threats on a regular basis. It is for this reason that SecurityScorecard has joined the likes of Adobe and Microsoft in becoming a Tier 1 strategic partner for NTT DATA UK&I.

From non-executive directors through to IT operations teams, businesses’ stakeholders call out three critical board-level risks – data loss, cyber breach, and third-party exposure. These risks are typically grounded in common challenges, such as enterprise visibility, poor information clarity or translation, and confused response prioritisation, but are stressed further by an industry-wide shortage of competent security knowledge and skills. The partnership between NTT DATA and SecurityScorecard will address these client challenges head-on, bringing together industry-leading core competencies, industry sector insights, deep client knowledge, and strategic client relationships.

Mike Jones, VP of Partners & Alliances at NTT DATA (UK&I), commented: “NTT DATA is proud of its global ecosystem of Partners & Alliances, which helps bring value to our clients through transformational change. We’re delighted to announce our latest partnership with SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, to help NTT DATA identify security threats as well as keep clients safe and secure.”

SecurityScorecard provides comprehensive security ratings, automated assessments, and guidance from industry experts, providing easy-to-understand A-F graded scorecards for improved communication, effective compliance reporting and more informed decision making. The solution allows organisations to automate and accelerate questionnaire exchange with over 20 compliance survey templates and questionnaires at scale.

“Our partnership with NTT DATA immediately gives customers in EMEA more complete visibility into the risks that exist in their environment, and guidance in reducing that risk most effectively, all in a single platform,” said Jan Bau, VP EMEA and LATAM at SecurityScorecard. “This will enable organisations across NTT DATA’s portfolio to proactively ensure they have continuous and immediate insights on their security posture.”

Through the partnership, SecurityScorecard will embed a suite of cyber security monitoring solutions into NTT DATA’s managed service offering to create a monthly posture evaluation report. The report will allow businesses to understand their true cyber risk and will enable them to instantly improve their security postures through much-needed data, visibility, and insights. As well as insights from the platform, the monthly service will benefit from NTT DATA’s advisory and threat intelligence capabilities, providing not just an overview of a client’s industry sector, but an overview of their vendors and business partners as well, delivering additional value to clients in the areas they want to target the most.

Jones added, “NTT DATA places huge importance on cyber resilience and our new posture evaluation solution has been built to provide our clients with peace of mind when it comes to their cyber security. Not only will our reporting tool share a holistic overview of their security measures, but clients will be able to rest easy knowing they have identified all potential areas of vulnerability and implemented the right solutions to protect their critical infrastructure.”

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is the world’s second largest managed security services provider, with over 5,500 information and cyber security professionals globally. Headquartered in Tokyo, and with business operations in over 50 countries, NTT DATA’s security practice provides Security Consulting, Engineering, Managed Services and accelerated partnered product solutions that align with its clients’ business goals, as well as meet speed, cost, quality, and regulatory needs. NTT DATA’s emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining Security Operations Centres (SOCs) and local delivery capabilities to provide premier professional services on a global scale. For more information, visit: uk.nttdata.com

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organisations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organisation has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.