One80 Intermediaries Launches Access One80 in Partnership With Surefyre, Inc.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has relaunched its online portal in partnership with San Francisco based insuretech, Surefyre, Inc., establishing the infrastructure to offer One80’s extensive products through an enhanced cloud-based distribution channel.

One80 established its online distribution platform with the acquisition of Bigfoot Insurance, allowing retail brokers the ability to quote, bind and issue hard to place insurance policies through bigfootbinds.com. The portal offered bespoke Bigfoot products such as property, casualty, life, personal lines, accident and health, and has been available to 15,000 retail brokers throughout the United States for over ten years. Throughout 2022 the Bigfoot platform, powered by Surefyre, has grown to represent additional One80 products such as Noah Flood coverage, and has now been relaunched as Access One80 available at https://portal.accessone80.com/.

The relaunch was executed in partnership with Surefyre, a configurable portal and underwriting automation platform that minimizes data entry requirements while allowing agents to write business and manage policies with greater efficiency. Together, One80 and Surefyre have ensured that retail brokers currently appointed to the existing platform will not experience any business interruption and will be automatically redirected to Access One80 for ease of use. Further, brokers that wish to be appointed to Access One80 may do so through a brief questionnaire.

“Since One80’s inception, insuretech has been a powerful driver throughout our culture. As we expand our wholesale, program and contract binding capabilities we continue to provide these offerings through Access One80, allowing our retail broker partners a quick and efficient way to access our market leading products,” said Matthew F. Power, President, One80 Intermediaries.

“With over 10 years of experience in the insuretech space, the One80 team has extensive experience in launching and scaling innovative platforms. We are thrilled to further build upon the Bigfoot portal, allowing us to efficiently support niche markets while offering competitive pricing and market leading services,” said Martin Burlingame, Contract Binding Practice Leader, One80 Intermediaries.

“We enjoy working with tech-forward insurers like One80. The Surefyre team is excited to provide a market leading agent portal and underwriting platform. Access One80 will allow appointed agents to gain instant access to many new products and to efficiently self-service in-force policies with ease,” said Alex Bautista, CEO, Surefyre Inc.

