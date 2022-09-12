FIS Ranks First in 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings

FIS gives big thinkers, innovators and disruptors the financial technology to bring bold ideas to life and move the world forward.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has ranked first in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings. The ranking features the top 100 global providers of financial technology based on prior-year revenue. FIS has been first in the IDC FinTech rankings for nine of the past 12 years.

“ FIS has once again reclaimed its status as the largest FinTech based on our latest research,” said Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. “ As organizations look for ways to grow and expand, FIS has the breadth of products and services necessary to provide clients with scale, guidance and new opportunities needed in today’s financial services industry.”

“ Earning the top spot in IDC’s FinTech rankings for nearly a decade brings great pride for FIS as it validates our approach and passion for advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests,” said Gary Norcross, Chairman and CEO of FIS. “ We are driven to deliver bold innovation and solutions to our clients so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers.”

To view the list in its entirety and learn more about the ranking, visit IDC’s website.

Now in its nineteenth year, the IDC FinTech Rankings evaluate the top global providers of financial technology and services to financial institutions and companies.

