United States Air Force’s Kessel Run Selects Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) to Provide Kubernetes Support Services as Part of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III Contract Award

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) has been chosen by USAF Kessel Run to provide Kubernetes Support Services to accelerate digital transformation and mission success at the Air Force’s IT Life Cycle Management Center’s Digital Directorate.

The highly competitive Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program (https://www.sbir.gov/) encourages domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) with the potential for commercialization. By including qualified small businesses, like RGS, in the nation's R&D arena, high-tech innovation is stimulated, and the United States gains entrepreneurial spirit as it meets its specific research and development needs in the government.

RGS won the SBIR contract by leveraging its extensive experience gained from building secure software factories for the U.S. Air Force’s Platform One and other organizations. RGS will provide Kessel Run best-in-class support for creating its own secure software factory and achieving Supply Chain Levels for Software Artifacts (SLSA) compliance.

With its All-Domain Common Platform (ADCP), Kessel Run delivers a fully managed platform for Command and Control (C2) applications, allowing the U.S. Air Force to respond to conflict on-demand—in any domain, any-time, anywhere. These applications run worldwide and enable distributed and disaggregated operations that scale up or down to meet the needs of the warfighter in the field. Kessel Run has revolutionized the way the U.S. Air Force builds and deploys software to Airmen globally, achieving award-winning results.

RGS will provide support for ADCP platform development and operations, applications development, site reliability engineering (SRE), cybersecurity, and IT support and operations. In addition, because RGS products and services are built on open-source technologies, they are inherently agnostic. That means that RGS products work on all major cloud provider platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) Gov Cloud, Azure Gov, and other on-premises paradigms, providing ADCP the most flexibility in serving the warfighter.

“The RGS team is honored to be working with Kessel Run to drive digital transformation and mission success with one of the preeminent technology divisions in the United States Air Force,” said Lynne Chamberlain the CEO of RGS.

Other Key Benefits to Kessel Run:

DevSecOps war fighter innovations and optimizations, to include continuous integration and patching of vulnerable applications and stable and consistent patching of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

Authority to Operate (ATO) automation and security hardening.

Cyber and code security best practices across all classifications.

About Kessel Run

Kessel Run is a Division within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Digital Directorate. Kessel Run is building a scalable software factory to architect, manufacture and operate warfighting systems to function effectively in highly contested environments supporting operations ranging from routine through major theater war. Kessel Run is composed of seven programs and is leading digital transformation by focusing on developing and delivering software solutions centered around Command and Control (C2). kesselrun.af.mil

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government Solutions delivers the latest in open-source technology to the U.S. Government in a secure, validated way. RGS supports all Rancher products with its team of U.S. based American citizens who hold the highest security clearances and support programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies. www.ranchergovernment.com