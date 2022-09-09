Forester Capital Enters into Strategic Partnership with Agata Dornan of Chepstow Lane

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forester Capital, an alternative investment platform, will make a strategic investment into the flagship fund of Chepstow Lane Capital LLP, a European-focused, opportunistic credit manager. The fund is managed by Agata Dornan, who was most recently a portfolio manager at Soros Fund Management. Dornan will employ a fundamental approach to investing in performing, stressed, and special situations across corporate and financial credit.

Dornan has over 20 years of experience investing in credit, both as an analyst and portfolio manager. Her deep experience investing across European credit allows her to identify and take advantage of mispriced opportunities across a broad universe of idiosyncratic event-driven ideas.

“Dornan’s experience investing across the credit stack, both long and short, makes this a terrific all-weather solution and a tremendous opportunity for investors,” said Trent Carmichael, founder and managing principal of Forester Capital. “We believe that the dislocation in European credit markets is a strong tailwind for Agata and Chepstow Lane.”

Prior to founding Chepstow Lane, Dornan spent eight years as an analyst and portfolio manager at Soros Fund Management where she helped build out the European credit business. In addition to Soros, she was a distressed credit analyst at both BlueMountain and Camulos.

“It was clear that we needed the right partner to be with us from the start of Chepstow’s journey,” said Dornan. “Not just one who understood us and the way we invest, but one where there was a clear and strong cultural and philosophical fit. We are delighted to be partnering with Forester and building a relationship that has the interests of our investors as its foundation.”

Since 2000, Forester has been sourcing and investing in experienced investors early in the life cycle of their businesses. In 2017, Forester began making strategic investments in early stage managers. These strategic partnerships provide investors access to seasoned investment talent with the backing of an institutional platform at attractive economics. Through this program, Forester provides initial seed or acceleration capital as well as operational support and strategic guidance. Including this investment in Chepstow Lane, Forester will have invested approximately $775 million across 15 strategic managers.

About Forester Capital

Forester Capital, L.L.C. is a $1.3 billion Alternative Investment Platform and has generated $1.9 billion in profits for investors since inception. Investors participate through Forester’s advisory program, private equity structured revenue share funds, commingled funds, direct co-investments, and capacity rights options. Forester has the unique opportunity to make strategic investments with seasoned, successful managers who are starting, or have recently started, their own firms.

Founded in 1999, Forester Capital has been led by Managing Principal Trent Carmichael. Prior to founding Forester Capital, Mr. Carmichael was an analyst at Tiger Management. Forester Capital is located in Stamford, CT.

About Chepstow Lane Capital LLP

Founded by Agata Dornan, Chepstow invests primarily through identifying and exploiting opportunistic and idiosyncratic credit situations in European corporates and financial institutions. It invests across the capital structure and credit spectrum, investing in three investment verticals - Performing, Stressed and Special Situations. Chepstow employs a tactically aware capital allocation framework across these verticals, depending on the market opportunity set. Chepstow Lane Capital LLP is located in London, UK.