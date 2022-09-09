Taylor Corporation Acquires Accu Copy of Greenville, Inc., to Expand Print and Packaging Footprint

NORTH MANKATO, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Occasions Group, a Taylor Corporation company, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Accu Copy of Greenville, Inc. Headquartered in Greenville, N.C., Accu Copy does business under the AccuLink name to deliver commercial print, direct mail and promotional marketing products while its AccuFlex division focuses on the production of flexible packaging products. The acquisition of both AccuLink and AccuFlex expands Taylor’s reach and offers immediate growth opportunities in multiple core categories.

“AccuLink is an ideal fit for The Occasions Group. It complements our business model perfectly and strengthens our capabilities for our distributor and reseller partners,” says Nate Mullikin, enterprise leader at Taylor. “Like us, AccuLink has invested heavily in the digital print space. They operate one of North Carolina’s leading white-label e-commerce fulfillment facilities as well as a wide range of binding, finishing and direct mail services in-house, something we believe to be a long-term growth area.”

AccuLink also has the ability to produce dye sublimation products in quantities as low as one. “Their ability to efficiently and profitably produce personalized giftable items is a game-changer for us. All of our customers are asking for more capacity in this area and it’s especially gratifying to be able to offer this capability to our many trade partners,” says Cory Hanna, president of The Occasions Group. “It’s something we’ve been wanting to expand upon for a while and we’re thrilled to see that type of talent and expertise join our team.”

While AccuLink was founded in 1980, the AccuFlex division was created more recently in 2020. Here again, fit was the primary consideration behind the acquisition. “Taylor is aggressively growing its flexible packaging business and AccuFlex offers an obvious growth opportunity for our Prime Labels & Packaging group,” adds Troy Barnes, president of Taylor’s consumer labels business unit. “We see a big growth curve ahead for flexible packaging and we’re especially intrigued by what they’re doing in regard to sustainability.” Barnes notes that AccuFlex is leading the way in the use of bio-based packaging films and closures along with e-beam curing technology, resulting in flexible packaging products that are both recyclable and compostable. “Taylor is committed to sustainable business practices and AccuFlex’s experience with bio-based packaging advances our goals in that area.”

Tom O’Brien, founder and owner of Accu Copy, points to the many synergies related to the acquisition. “Taylor has been a valued supplier for us since our founding in 1980 and I honestly can’t think of a better partner,” says O’Brien. “Our respective product lines and technologies mesh perfectly, but there’s also the cultural element. Taylor has an entrepreneurial spirit and is privately held, just like Accu Copy, so they’re always investing for the future. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

About Taylor

Taylor is among the top five graphic communications companies in North America. Headquartered in North Mankato, Minn., we are a team of more than 10,000 client-driven experts with operations spanning 25 states and eight countries. We use deep industry knowledge to strengthen your customer’s brand experience, enhance business efficiency and improve bottom-line profitability.