Heritage Cannabis Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) today announces that it has changed its auditors from Davidson & Company LLP (“Former Auditor”) to Welch LLP (“Successor Auditor”). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective September 8, 2022 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s Auditor effective as of September 9, 2022.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements during the period that the Former Auditor acted as the Company's auditor. In addition, there are no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations or unresolved issues (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

