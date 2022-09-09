GigNet Signs Agreement with Galenia Hospital Cancun to Provide High-Speed Broadband for Medical Staff and Patients

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing advanced broadband for seamless high-speed Internet to Galenia Hospital in Cancun, Mexico. With a vision to be a leading international medical institution in quality, safety and service for the benefit of patients, Galenia Hospital is the biggest private Hospital in the State of Quintana Roo with the status of “Highly Specialized” as well as the first hospital since 2012 holding the Certificate of Medical Attention Establishments granted by Joint Commission International (JCI), Accreditation Canada International (ACI), the General Health Council of Mexico (CSG), and its newest certification AENOR - a certification that supports best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in hospitals.

Galenia’s medical staff have been trained in the finest medical schools and hospitals around the world and the facility has a strong practice focus serving international patients in the growing field of medical tourism. For visiting patients, Galenia provides services such as accommodation arrangements, transportation to and from hotels and resorts, personal concierge services, and insurance coordination. The medical staff provides attention in more than 70 specialties including cardiology, urology, orthopedics, cosmetic surgery, imaging, and neurosurgery.

Access to secure high-speed Internet is a major differentiator for modern medical facilities. Network reliability is essential in hospital operations, procedures, and telemedicine. Diagnostic services and monitoring during the time leading up to procedures may now be done remotely and allow collaboration among teams of physicians and medical staff members, during and post-procedure. To do so, the hospital’s network needs to be reliable, redundant, and must not disrupt critical communications.

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “Video consultations, medical monitoring, healthcare IoT devices, and access to patient records all rely on a strong network connection. Fiber-optic broadband is the only way to ensure uninterrupted exchange of data for a leading-edge hospital such as Galenia since fiber provides higher bandwidth, lower latency, and reliability compared to legacy network systems that existed in Quintana Roo prior to GigNet. We are very honored to work with Galenia Hospital to bring the benefits of digital transformation to healthcare and medicine in the Cancun Region.”

ABOUT GALENIA HOSPITAL CANCUN

Galenia Hospital is the first High Specialty hospital in the Southeast of Mexico, featuring a state-of-the-art infrastructure with advanced medical technology and a team of highly trained and well-accredited medical specialists. Quality of care and patient safety are the highest priorities at Hospital Galenia. In addition to offering services that prioritize the health and well-being of patients, Hospital Galenia is also a specialized medical center with a focus on quality human treatment. Galenia offers health services to patients to meet their needs and expectations with ethics, quality, and state-of-the-art technology delivered through a team of professionals with human warmth. https://hospitalgalenia.com/

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.