NexPlayer To Offer Powerful Combination of Video Quality and Protection through Integration with Verimatrix Streamkeeper and Watermarking

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Madrid-based NexPlayer has integrated its NexPlayer multi-screen player SDK with the Verimatrix StreamkeeperSM Multi-DRM platform as well as its accompanying Verimatrix Watermarking tools to help further protect its customers’ valuable entertainment content.

Acclaimed for efficiently addressing issues of complexity, security and video quality, NexPlayer works with any device, including Android, iOS, Smart TVs such as Samsung, Hisense and LG, game consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation, Unity games and HTLM5 browsers. It offers unique code control that ensures viewers enjoy the highest quality, most secure and reliable playback experience. In June 2021, Verimatrix announced an initial integration with the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System and the Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core solution, the predecessor to today’s Verimatrix Streamkeeper.

Today’s announcement marks the notable progression of the partnership and additional security enhancements soon to be available through the integration. Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM delivers studio endorsed best practices for content protection, with meticulous focus on ensuring superior video viewer experiences. An adaptive cybersecurity tool that goes beyond DRM, Streamkeeper allows video service providers to manage revenue risk in a world of continuously changing threats.

By harnessing the power of both Streamkeeper and its Watermarking tools, NexPlayer customers will be able to quickly and seamlessly use both client and server-side watermarking that secure the entire path of video consumption spanning nearly all platforms. With protection during post-production and distribution, video service providers and others can quickly identify piracy and shut it down in moments.

“NexPlayer has been partnering with Verimatrix since the early days of the OTT industry, securing together some of the most popular OTT services. We are very proud to continue this partnership, bringing it to the next level,” said Carlos Lucas, CEO at NexPlayer. “We will certainly continue our strong collaboration with Verimatrix by combining our technologies to serve together the most premium video service providers worldwide.”

“Verimatrix is pleased to announce the evolution of this integration partnership with NexPlayer, as it further validates the demand for content protection solutions that instill unmatched confidence while also enabling a speedier time to market with super secure streaming content such as live sports, premiere movies and even content inside video games,” said Sebastian Braun, senior director of product management at Verimatrix. “This use of Streamkeeper and Watermarking brings video service providers a uniquely powerful ability to detect pirated streams as well as their origin across OTT networks and even securely employ multi-camera angles for events.”

About NexPlayer

NexPlayer is the leading multiscreen player SDK for premium video apps, being integrated inside the apps of companies such as AT&T, Sky, Bell, BT and Corus. NexPlayer’s SDK is fully customizable and available for Android, iOS, HTML5, Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS, Hisense, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation apps. The same technology for Unity and Unreal games was recently launched. Visit www.nexplayersdk.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.