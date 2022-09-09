Exeger and Atmosic Technologies Partner to Create Energy Harvesting Solutions for the IoT Sector

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exeger, the Swedish deep tech company today announces its partnership with US-based semiconductor company Atmosic Technologies. The partnership will enable companies to create attractive energy harvesting solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) sector.

Both Exeger and Atmosic develop components within the field of energy harvesting. Stockholm-headquartered Exeger is the inventor and manufacturer of the groundbreaking Powerfoyle® solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into clean, endless energy. Exeger’s photovoltaic cells can be produced in any shape and size, which will help drive the adoption of light-powered products in the next generation of connected consumer and industrial devices. California-headquartered Atmosic Technologies develops innovative energy harvesting wireless System-on-Chips (SoCs) and IoT modules with ultra-low power features that include an integrated boost converter and sophisticated power management technologies to optimally control, store, and distribute available power.

Following Exeger’s announcement last year of the Powerfoyle Indoor platform, which has been optimized for low light levels, Atmosic and Exeger’s collaboration makes it easy for manufacturers to develop devices with significantly extended or even endless battery life when utilizing Powerfoyle. Atmosic’s low-power wireless chipsets and Exeger’s solar cells create attractive solutions for low-power standards-driven IoT devices such as Bluetooth® remote controls, sensors, beacons, and keyboards. The combined technologies work especially well for devices in a variety of applications from the smart home to enterprise, healthcare, and industrial environments.

“Atmosic’s extremely low-power solutions, combined with our Powerfoyle solar cell technology, will help reduce – and in many cases eliminate – the use of disposable batteries for IoT devices,” says Giovanni Fili, CEO and Founder of Exeger. “This opens up a huge opportunity in the 400 billion USD IoT market which will greatly accelerate its transition to clean endless energy.”

“Our partnership with Exeger enables our customers to create innovative IoT products that operate reliably and robustly even without a battery and in the lowest of lighting conditions,” said David Su, CEO at Atmosic. “Our combined solutions will help reduce the need for costly battery replacement and maintenance of IoT deployments, fueling a more sustainable IoT in the future.”

About Exeger

Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. This material, Powerfoyle, is the world’s only fully customizable solar cell. With its superior design properties, it can be integrated seamlessly into any electronic device.

Powerfoyle enhances every product it is integrated into with extended or even unlimited battery life, putting the power of cutting-edge solar cell technology directly in the hands of people. Exeger is leading the way to energy independence through more sustainable and user-friendly products – with the vision to touch the lives of a billion people by 2030.

For more information visit www.exeger.com | www.powerfoyle.com

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery free connected Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

For more information visit www.atmosic.com