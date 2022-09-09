Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A321neo LR Aircraft with HiSky

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for two new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft with HiSky. Scheduled to deliver to the European carrier in March 2023 from ALC’s order book with Airbus, these two new A321neo LRs join one Airbus A319 and four A320s currently on lease to the airline from ALC and its managed vehicles, Blackbird I and II.

“ALC is pleased to announce this placement with HiSky for two new A321neo LRs,” said David Beker, Senior Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “HiSky launched in 2020 with used A320 family aircraft exclusively provided by ALC and they have grown their business consistently since then. The airline is now ready to take the next step in their growth plans and we are happy to support this expansion with two brand-new A321neo LRs."

“The addition of these two new A321neo LR aircraft is the right ingredient to sustain our growth strategy in 2023,” said Iulian Scorpan CEO of HiSky. “We are grateful to ALC for the opportunity to operate the industry’s most modern aircraft offering top performance, range, and fuel-efficiency. Starting in April 2023, HiSky passengers will benefit from several long-range nonstop flight solutions to be announced this autumn.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About HiSky

HiSky is an EASA certified airline that operates in Romania and Moldova from three operational bases: Bucharest, Cluj and Chisinau. HiSky combines charter and scheduled flights and, expects, in the coming months to celebrate the transportation of its first one million passengers since the inception of operations in March 2021. With a team of enthusiastic and seasoned professionals with hundreds of years of experience in aviation, HiSky currently has a fleet of four Airbus A320s with 180 seats and an Airbus A319 with 144 seats. For any other information about HiSky, please visit www.hisky.aero.