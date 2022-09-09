Lenox Park Solutions & Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Announce Partnership to Further DEI Assessment Efforts Among Asset Management Firms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights to Adopt Scoring Metrics and Standardized Benchmarks Developed by Lenox Park Solutions as Accountability Measures for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“DEI”)

Lenox Park Solutions, Inc. (“Lenox Park”, or the “Company”), a leading collaboration and data analytics financial technology firm, and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a human rights advocacy organization, have teamed up to increase transparency and reporting on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) in asset management. Using Lenox Park’s data aggregation technology, its Lenox Park Impact Score (“LPI”) around DEI demographics and industry benchmarking metrics, the partnership will enable RFK Human Rights to survey the DEI efforts of more than 400 institutional investors and asset manager organizations in its Compass Investors network. The outcome will be greater accountability and incentives to pursue meaningful action with respect to DEI in the industry.

The partnership was announced this summer at RFK Human Rights’ flagship Compass Investors Conference in Cape Cod, where an exclusive group of investment management stakeholders convened for three days to, among other things, highlight the DEI achievements of industry leaders while challenging the overall industry to make more progress.

“We are thrilled to welcome RFK Human Rights Compass Investors as an established leader around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and economic equity issues to our cohort of LPI Score subscribers, as moving towards one standard for DEI accountability ultimately benefits all participants in the industry,” said Amber Kizilbash, Lenox Park Solutions’ COO. “In working with partners who are on the forefront of this change, such as RFK Human Rights and the many other credible allocators of capital who have been adopters of our LPI score, we are collectively making tangible progress in normalizing transparency, reporting, and standardization around DEI.”

“We believe getting investors involved and providing them with tangible, applicable tools is key to real change and real accountability,” said Sancia Dalley, SVP of Strategic Partnerships and Investor Engagement at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. “Partnering with Lenox Park Solutions gives us a unique opportunity to establish a new baseline with our RFK Compass Investors in order to gain a better understanding of the actions they are taking on DEI.”

Through its Compass Investors program, a network of investors representing over $7 trillion in assets under management, RFK Human Rights has worked with institutional investors and fund managers for more than 10 years to educate and activate the industry around a human rights-centric approach to their investment process. This is underscored by the thesis that achieving superior risk-adjusted returns does not have to compromise considerations of workers in the global supply chain, championing economic equity and protecting the planet.

Lenox Park has emerged as the leading solutions provider for institutional allocators seeking to gather data and report standardized metrics on DEI, with nearly $5 trillion of AUM represented by asset allocator clients now using their tools, metrics, and benchmarks. Many of the top public pension funds in the United States subscribe to the Company’s services, including California Public Employees’ Retirement System, Teachers' Retirement System of The State of Illinois, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System, Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management, New York State Common Retirement Fund, State of Rhode Island Office of the General Treasurer, and Teacher Retirement System of Texas. Lenox Park has also become the preferred DEI analytics provider for leading foundations including a 2020 partnership with Kresge Foundation and MacArthur Foundation, as well as more recent additions including Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, McKnight Foundation, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and The Rockefeller Foundation, to name a few.

ABOUT LENOX PARK SOLUTIONS

Lenox Park Solutions, Inc. is a Financial Technology company that services the Financial Services Industry. We leverage significant domain expertise in creating technology solutions that enable collaboration, data aggregation and analysis, and insights generation around investment managers and deals. Our mission is to promote democratization of access to capital for industry participants through transparency and the use of technology to eliminate bias, and to promote meritocracy. Visit us at www.lenoxparksolutions.com

ABOUT ROBERT F. KENNEDY HUMAN RIGHTS

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that has worked to realize Robert F. Kennedy’s dream of a more just and peaceful world since 1968. In partnership with local activists, we advocate for key human rights issues— championing change makers and pursuing strategic litigation at home and around the world. And to ensure change that lasts, we foster a social-good approach to business and investment and educate millions of students about human rights and social justice. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter: @RFKHumanRights