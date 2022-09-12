JCPenney Introduces Frye and Co. to its Expanding Fashion Portfolio

JCPenney launches Frye and Co., a western American collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws its inspiration from the iconic Frye brand.

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, JCPenney launches Frye and Co., a western American collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws its inspiration from the iconic Frye brand. Frye and Co. delivers products that are authentically made with the JCPenney consumer in mind, offering distinctive style and classic silhouettes for men and women.

Frye and Co. for JCPenney elevates the national retailer’s portfolio of fashion brands and offers fresh designs for trend seekers and lovers of western-inspired style, all while paying homage to the heritage of its namesake brand. In addition to boots and bags, Frye and Co. offers a lifestyle apparel collection that embraces the brand’s core DNA of craftsmanship, quality and authenticity.

“We’re pleased to bring the exclusive Frye and Co. collection to our customers and offer the timeless, iconic style that Frye is known for,” said Michelle Wlazlo, Executive Vice President, and Chief Merchandise Officer, JCPenney. “JCPenney strives to celebrate and serve America’s diverse, working families by providing accessible style for everyone and we’re excited to partner with a brand whose history and values align with our own.”

Designed for any adventure, whether on the open road or roaming through the city, Frye and Co. provides timeless silhouettes, sophisticated design details and contemporary styles for men and women. Boots are available in women’s sizes 6 – 11 and men’s sizes 7 – 13. The assortment also includes sherpa jackets, boho midi dresses, fair isle sweaters, shirting, pants and more available in sizes XS – 3X and men’s Big & Tall. Additionally, cold-weather pieces, home & tech accessories will hit shelves in late fall 2022, just in time for the holidays.

“Frye is an authentic American brand that holds a unique position in the fashion and lifestyle landscape,” said Christina Martin Pieper, SVP of Brand, Lifestyle at ABG. “We are excited to expand the brand’s reach with the launch of Frye and Co. at JCPenney and to unveil new, distinctive product offerings inspired by the brand’s rich heritage.”

JCPenney customers can now shop Frye & Co. footwear and accessories in 300 stores and apparel in 150 stores across the country. The full Frye & Co. assortment is available on jcp.com.

About JCPenney

JCPenney is the shopping destination for diverse, working American families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrates 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Frye & Co.

Frye & Co. is a classic American lifestyle brand that delivers artisan craftsmanship and western-inspired style that pays homage to the original maker of American footwear. Providing accessible, on-trend and inclusive apparel and accessories for women and men, Frye & Co. embodies Frye’s classic heritage and aesthetic.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 8,500 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media.

ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $22.5 billion in global annual retail sales, and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrands.com.

Follow ABG on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.