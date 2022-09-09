Phosphorus Partners with Tindo to Expand xIoT Security to Singapore and Southeast Asia

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phosphorus, the leading provider of advanced and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced a new partnership with Tindo, a leading IT security System Integrator in Southeast Asia. The new partnership will see the two companies jointly delivering a new generation of xIoT security solutions for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The new partnership comes at an important time for the ASEAN region. Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency (CSA) recently warned that critical IoT devices now face a growing risk of ransomware and other attacks by cybercriminals. In its Singapore Cyber Landscape 2021 report, the agency cautioned that such attacks could have a “devastating impact on organisations due to the potential costs in downtime.” The CSA further warned that attacks on IoT devices used in critical information infrastructure and essential services could also threaten national security.

“As the Singaporean government recently noted, IoT and OT threats are increasing and organizations can no longer afford to treat these systems any differently than they would an IT network that was left unsecured and exposed to the Internet,” said Chris Rouland, CEO of Phosphorus. “xIoT security is more important than ever before and we look forward to working with Tindo, a trusted partner among many leading industries, to deliver critical xIoT security to a region that plays such an important role in the global economy.”

Phosphorus’s Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the world’s first and only security technology capable of delivering attack surface management, hardening and remediation, and extended detect and response to the full range of IoT, OT, and network-connected devices, ranging from security cameras to PLCs. Phosphorus deploys on premises and defends against targeted attacks, malware, out-of-date firmware, vulnerabilities, default passwords, risky configurations, and insider threats across tens of thousands of unique device brands and models—both new and legacy. The platform’s automated security solutions allow organizations to scale their IoT and OT technologies without having to add new employees.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity™ is the leading extended Security of Things platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored enterprise xIoT landscape. Our Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform fully automates the remediation of the biggest IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date device firmware, default device credentials, and out-of-date certificates. Founded in 2017 by Chris Rouland, Rebecca Rouland, and Earle Ady, the company is a trusted partner of Fortune 500s, Global 2000, and government agencies. Phosphorus is a privately held company headquartered in Nashville, TN, with investors including SYN Ventures and MassMutual Ventures. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and learn more at www.phosphorus.io.

ABOUT TINDO PTE LTD

Tindo (a member of ABPGroup) is a system integrator which focuses on cybersecurity solutions and services only. Tindo provides organizations of all sizes with the best, most trustworthy IT security solutions. In the ever-evolving technology market, we believe that companies need reliable allies who can guide them through the challenges that accompany technological growth. Tindo is a trusted partner for many industries in Singapore, delivering and providing comprehensive support. www.tindogroup.com