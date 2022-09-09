The French Federation of Mediation Centres (Fédération Française des Centres de Médiation - FFCM) and Korian Group Enter Into a Partnership to Accelerate Mediation Development

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

The FFCM is well recognised for its contribution to the development in France of a high quality mediation, based on stringent criterias regarding training and deontology of its members.

Korian Group, specialised in care services for elderly and fragile people, promotes mediation and foster its application, notably through several measures taken since 2020:

- Creation of an independent entity dedicated to mediation ;

- Appointment of an independent Mediator by a group composed of recognised consumer protection associations and Korian representatives, further to an opinion from the Stakeholders Council.

With this partnership, FFCM and Korian confirm their objectives to develop mediation on the basis of a qualitative framework.

This partnership will notably allow the creation of a common training programme across Korian network, promoting awareness of this approach towards residents, their families as well as facilities staff. Documentary ressources will be mutualised, and it will allow the organisation of common events.

Nicolas Mérigot, CEO of Korian France, said: « this partnership is aligned with our ambition to provide a high quality mediation, serving our residents, their relatives and facilities staff ; it thus reflects the requirements of independence, deontology and training promoted by FFCM ».

In harmony with this approach, the FFCM president, Romain Carayol, stated « this is an historic partnership, which acknowledges the quality of the work accomplished by FFCM for years ».

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

About FFCM (Fédération Française des Centres de Médiation)

Founded in 2021, FFCM gathers as of today 70 mediation centres, totalling more than 1,000 graduated and referenced mediators following a common deontology.

www.ffcmediation.org