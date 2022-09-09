Camerieri Zeppole Mix, Sponsors National Comedian Mike Marino

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeppole, LLC. announced today it will be sponsoring a popular Italian-American comedian - Mike Marino.

The Chief Executive at Zeppole, LLC. Joseph Camerieri, creator of its famous Zeppole Mix, said in a statement that comedian Mike. Marino has a huge social media following on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. “Marino directs his comedy towards all types of people, particularly Italian-Americans,” Camerieri said. “But more importantly, he is an Italian-American and so passionate and emotionally excited about the product, hence I could not be happier with our sponsorship of Mike Marino. He fits our ideal demographic. We love his comedy tour 'Make American Italian Again' and his podcast 'Live from My Mother’s Basement', with past guests like Beverly Hills 90210 star Ian Ziering, and actor Joe Montagna from 'Criminal Minds', Sean Kanan 'Karate Kid Part 3'." Although the Zeppole mix has been around for a long time, few people are aware of the back story that led to its inspiration. There was a famous Manhattan Italian Feast of San Gennaro, a booth, a real Italian married couple, and now the company announces they will be sponsoring a well-known spokesman and comedian.

Joseph’s mother Gaetana “Chickie” Camerieri was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. While growing up, she often celebrated the Feast of San Gennaro. In 1976, Mother Gaetana moved to Florida along with her husband and three children. Years later, as a member of a newly-formed Italian women’s group, she pitched the idea of an Italian Feast of San Gennaro to be showcased in Safety Harbor. Florida. The festival soon grew to 15,000 attendees for a three-day weekend event.

Over the years this unique recipe was the reason why over 500,000 Zeppole were sold at numerous Italian Festivals. As time went on, Joseph Camerieri, Charlie’s brother, decided to develop a formula for turning their popular recipe in to a dry mix that could be sold to make at home. Also, the mix could easily be done at home into the tasty treat offered at the festival.. “We couldn’t believe how our Zeppole became such a hit with the festival goers, every year,” said Camerieri. "We hope this unique delicious mix turns out to be somehow a tribute to mom and dad.”