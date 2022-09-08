16th Annual Stand Up for Heroes, Presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival, Returns to Kick off the 2022 NYCF

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stand Up for Heroes (SUFH), New York’s highly anticipated night of hope, healing and laughter, presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival (NYCF), returns for its 16th annual celebration to honor our nation’s impacted veterans and their families, and to kick off the 2022 NYCF on November 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. SUFH will feature performances by comedians and musicians including Amber Iman, The Lumineers, Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, Iliza Shlesinger, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and more. The event will also highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation’s military. SUFH raises awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, whose mission is to find, fund, shape, and accelerate equitable solutions that help the veteran and military community thrive.

“After an incredible in person return last year, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another night of laughter, healing, and appreciation of our nation's heroic veterans, featuring some of the funniest comics and most talented musicians on the planet,” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “Stand Up for Heroes celebrates our veterans, military and their families highlighting their remarkable stories of resilience and service. We know it will be an entertaining and powerful night and we hope to see you there.”

In 2007, New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox partnered with Bob and Lee Woodruff to create this special event as a tribute to wounded, ill and injured veterans and their loved ones. Since its inception, Stand Up for Heroes has raised over $65 million to create long-lasting, positive outcomes for our nation’s impacted veterans, service members and their families. Over the past 15 years, comedians and performers including Stephen Colbert, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Jim Gaffigan, Whoopi Goldberg, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Ronnie Chieng, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ray Romano, and Robin Williams have taken the stage to advocate for our extraordinary service members.

“We’ve been thrilled to continue our partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present Stand Up for Heroes as a very special night during the New York Comedy Festival,” said Caroline Hirsch, Founder of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway, and Board Member of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “We are humbled by the resilience, dedication and sacrifice that these extraordinary veterans have shown in their service to our country. We are here to support our veterans and their families – and no better way to come together and experience the best in standup comedy and the healing power of laughter.”

For the past 16 years, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has been a change-maker in the veteran space, forging partnerships and uniting leaders at the highest levels of government, military, business and philanthropy. BWF has invested more than $85 million to find, fund and shape the most innovative programs supporting our heroes, reaching more than 11 million veterans and their families across the country.

“On top of being a hilarious night of jokes and an inspirational night of healing, last year’s return to an in person Stand Up for Heroes was an incredible reminder of the power of communities coming together to rally around a common cause,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “With so many of the challenges veterans face being exacerbated by the pandemic, it is essential that we all come together again to not only celebrate them and their sacrifices, but also to remind the veteran community that there are people and organizations who truly care and won’t stop fighting on their behalf.”

Tickets for Stand Up for Heroes go on sale September 7 through bobwoodrufffoundation.org, nycomedyfestival.com and the Lincoln Center box office.

About Stand Up for Heroes

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

ABOUT THE NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL

