Advancis Integrates Quanergy’s LiDAR-Based Solutions into WinGuard PSIM Software

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Advancis will integrate Quanergy 3D LiDAR-based solutions into its WinGuard physical security information management (PSIM) software and the Advancis Open Platform (AOP). This will enable enhanced perimeter intrusion detection and people-counting applications for joint customers.

Quanergy’s industry-leading M-Series sensors and Qortex DTC™ 3D perception software platform, enable reliable and real-time tracking of people and vehicles for security and smart space applications. The WinGuard PSIM software platform can integrate multiple, proprietary security systems, controlling them through an extensive user interface. This gives the user the ability to detect incidences registered by different security and information systems – and they can resolve them with approved standardized procedures.

Quanergy is a premium technology partner of Advancis which works in close partnership with a steadily increasing number of international technology partners. Currently there are over 470 existing interface drivers to the systems and devices of best-of-breed vendors. To further improve partnerships, Advancis has established the Technology Partner Community.

David Teppe, head of strategic alliances, Advancis, said: “Integrating the best and most innovative systems in WinGuard is our goal. To achieve this, we collaborate closely with our ever-growing number of international technology partners. Our partner program enables us to create innovative solutions with partners like Quanergy to give our customers best-of-breed security solutions for the modern environment.”

Gerald Becker, vice president of market development and alliances, Quanergy Systems, Inc., said: “There are many enterprises around the world that still operate various, disparate security platforms across their sites. While standardization is always the best path, it’s not always the easiest. WinGuard gives these enterprises the ability to operate all of these disparate systems through one security management platform, which now includes Quanergy’s LiDAR-based solutions.”

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy’s (NYSE: QNGY) mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “project,” “will likely result” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the use and reliability of our LiDAR sensors and Qortex software in real-time tracking of people and vehicles for security and smart space applications. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside Quanergy’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the overall level of consumer demand for Quanergy’s products; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the ability to maintain the listing of Quanergy’s securities on the New York Stock Exchange; the financial strength of Quanergy’s customers; Quanergy’s ability to implement its business strategy; changes in governmental regulation, Quanergy’s exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to Quanergy’s business, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; stability of Quanergy’s suppliers, as well as consumer demand for its products, in light of disease epidemics and health-related concerns such as the COVID-19 global pandemic; the impact that global climate change trends may have on Quanergy and its suppliers and customers; Quanergy’s ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, Quanergy’s information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of electricity and other raw materials and contracted products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; Quanergy’s ability to utilize potential net operating loss carryforwards; changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in Quanergy’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Quanergy’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views only as of the date of this press release. Quanergy anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Quanergy may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Quanergy specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.