YTexas Announces Title Sponsors for Upcoming 2022 YTexas Summit

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YTexas, the elite Texas business network for companies relocating, expanding and growing in the Lone Star State, announced the official launch of their first annual YTexas Summit and introduced the official partners that will sponsor the event.

The YTexas Summit, taking place this fall, on September 30, 2022, is an all-day business symposium that will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. As the largest business symposium in the state, the summit will feature networking, exhibitors, panel discussions, live demonstrations and more with an expected 3,000+ attendees.

As the first event of its kind, the YTexas Summit is possible thanks to the continuous support of YTexas’ generous partners. The title sponsors for the summit include IBM, Raytheon Technologies, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation, the Development Corporation of Abilene, Ryan LLC, Texas Mutual Insurance Corporation, Howard Hughes Corporation, AdvoCare and Corporate Relocation International.

“YTexas is proud to partner with a group of highly venerated organizations such as these,” said YTexas CEO and Founder, Ed Curtis. “Each one of our title sponsors represents the innovative standard for their industry and has an extensive and vital presence in the business and technology communities throughout Texas. Their partnership is crucial in helping us bring together the best and brightest business minds from around the state to participate in the Summit and contribute to the next generation of Texas’ booming business and technology growth.”

Additionally, a few of the title sponsors, such as Raytheon and IBM, are directly participating in the YTexas Summit. Executives and other thought leaders from these organizations will be at the Summit giving talks, speaking on panels and showcasing their latest next-generation technologies with live, interactive demonstrations. AdvoCare will also be sponsoring the Summit half time show at the event.

“IBM supports innovation and growth in the state of Texas, where we have been doing business for 57 years,” said Sai Bezawada, IBM Client Technology Leader. “We’re excited to lend our AI expertise to YTexas and help facilitate its momentous summit in AT&T Stadium.”

For nearly 30 years, AdvoCare, a Texas-based health and wellness company, has provided superior products to consumers worldwide who seek to feel and perform their very best. Founded with the mantra “Advocates who Care,” the Company seeks to be thoughtfully involved in its community through the AdvoCare Foundation and help to create positive outcomes for youth and families in Texas and beyond. Patrick Wright, CEO for AdvoCare shared, “It feels like home to be the title sponsor for the YTexas Summit Punt, Pass and Kick Contest. We are energized by engaging with our communities and being a part of YTexas is a wonderful partner fit for us.”

For anyone looking to become a sponsor for the YTexas Summit, there is still time. Multiple ticket and sponsorship options are available including individual general admission tickets, Corporate VIP packages, and extended sponsorship packages. To see a full breakdown of the different options and the benefits that each package comes with visit YTexas.com/2022summit/.

To learn more about joining the YTexas network and attending the 2022 YTexas Summit, visit YTexas.com.

About YTexas

YTexas is an elite Texas business network for companies relocating, expanding and growing in the Lone Star State. The organization is the premier go-to resource for the most current insider information about Texas' community, commerce and culture. YTexas provides a platform for the exchange of information and ideas, and fosters long-term, mutually beneficial relationships that help culturally integrate companies entering Texas. Headquartered in Austin, YTexas has received national acclaim for being at the forefront of economic development trends. Visit YTexas.com to learn more.