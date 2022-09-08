AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Genesis Global Insurance (SAC) Ltd. Under Review With Developing Implications

MEXICO CITY--()--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Genesis Global Insurance (SAC) Ltd. (Genesis) (Nassau, Bahamas). The rating actions come amid the ongoing events of a prospective capital contribution, as well as the development of Genesis' reinsurance program and the resulting impact on the company’s balance sheet strength assessment. The ratings will remain under review pending AM Best receiving closing documents and further discussions with the management of Genesis.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

