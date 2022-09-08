NTT INDYCAR SERIES Supports On-Track Awareness Building and Fundraising of the Nation’s Emergency Responders by Supporting All Clear Foundation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since its start in 2019, All Clear Foundation has been committed to improving the overall wellbeing and longevity of the Emergency Responder community. Whether in the field or in the hospital, the cumulative stress and trauma of Emergency Response work can negatively impact the health, wellbeing, and relationships of those who serve our communities. Unfortunately, far too many Responders experience a decreased quality of life as a consequence of the job. In response, All Clear Foundation has created an array of wellness supports focused on mental, emotional, physical, spiritual, and financial wellbeing.

To support this important work, the Foundation and NTT INDYCAR Series are launching a national fundraising campaign, running August 29 through September 11. All funds raised through this campaign will further All Clear Foundation’s impactful programs and resources for our nation’s Emergency Responders, including Frontline Healthcare Workers, and their families.

“Our country relies on the dedication of those who support and protect us in times of crisis and disaster. Career or volunteer, we support those who serve our communities - taking care of those who take care of us.” – Rhonda Kelly, Executive Director, All Clear Foundation

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is one of the most exciting and extreme forms of motorsports. Every race, the drivers climb into their cars knowing they can trust their lives to the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team should a crash happen. Comprised of dozens of physicians, nurses, paramedics, and firefighter/EMTs, who average 20 years of experience in their respective fields, the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team continually sets the standard for at-track medical response and care. Like other Emergency Responders, the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team is trained to engage their expertise and skills at a moment’s notice, saving lives and making a difference.

“I call the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team our Guardian Angels. We put our lives on the line to compete and to entertain our fans. INDYCAR is such a high speed and dangerous sport. Knowing that the Safety Team responds in 7-10 seconds when something goes wrong gives us the confidence to go out there and push the limits.” – Helio Castroneves, Four-time Indianapolis 500 Winner

Through this national fundraising campaign and their work, All Clear Foundation pays homage to the humans behind the badge, the uniform, and the scrubs- to those who serve our communities in times of crisis and disaster. ACF and NTT INDYCAR Series also honor the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team for their excellence in supporting and protecting the INDYCAR drivers and teams at every event.

Through generous contributions of individual and corporate donors All Clear Foundation continues to create and provide valuable resources at no cost to Responders and their families.