Timberland Enters New Era With “Built for the Bold” Campaign

Timberland’s Built for the Bold campaign comes to life in a carefully orchestrated, 4-phase rollout plan that is at the same time global and highly localized. Bold statements began appearing on social media and out-of-home in key cities. Here, an example from Queens, NYC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Timberland’s Built for the Bold campaign comes to life in a carefully orchestrated, 4-phase rollout plan that is at the same time global and highly localized. Bold statements began appearing on social media and out-of-home in key cities. Here, an example from Bronx, NYC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Timberland’s Built for the Bold campaign comes to life in a carefully orchestrated, 4-phase rollout plan that is at the same time global and highly localized. Bold statements began appearing on social media and out-of-home in key cities. Here, an example from SOHO, NYC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Timberland’s Built for the Bold campaign comes to life in a carefully orchestrated, 4-phase rollout plan that is at the same time global and highly localized. Bold statements began appearing on social media and out-of-home in key cities. Here, an example from Brooklyn, NYC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Timberland’s Built for the Bold campaign comes to life in a carefully orchestrated, 4-phase rollout plan that is at the same time global and highly localized. Bold statements began appearing on social media and out-of-home in key cities. Here, an example from Brooklyn, NYC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today Timberland revealed its new Brand Voice Campaign, Built for the Bold, which celebrates those who harness their inner bold to move the world forward and calls on people across the globe to do the same. Here, singer/poet Arlo Parks makes her statement about what it means to be bold – and it’s not always what you expect. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Timberland called upon Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and herself boldness personified, to narrate the Built for the Bold anthem. (Photo: Will Sterling)

Today Timberland revealed its new Brand Voice Campaign, Built for the Bold, which celebrates those who harness their inner bold to move the world forward and calls on people across the globe to do the same. This composite image captures the diverse range of changemakers from around the world who are featured in the campaign, from the Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige, who narrates the anthem, to singer/poet Arlo Parks, traveler and adventurer Marc Yeh and auto body technician Tiegan Alysse. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today Timberland revealed its new Brand Voice Campaign, Built for the Bold, which celebrates those who harness their inner bold to move the world forward and calls on people across the globe to do the same. The woman depicted in this campaign key visual clearly has bold on her mind. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today Timberland revealed its new Brand Voice Campaign, Built for the Bold, which celebrates those who harness their inner bold to move the world forward and calls on people across the globe to do the same. Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige – boldness epitomized – narrates the anthem video at the center of the campaign.

Today Timberland revealed its new Brand Voice Campaign, Built for the Bold, which celebrates those who harness their inner bold to move the world forward and calls on people across the globe to do the same. Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige – boldness epitomized – narrates the anthem video at the center of the campaign.

STRATHAM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Timberland launches Built for the Bold: a call to doers and adventurers everywhere to work hard, live with passion, act boldly, and believe in their potential to move the world forward. The campaign taps a global network of changemakers to help redefine what it means to be bold, and cements Timberland’s place in culture as the work- and outdoor-inspired brand that fuels the bold lifestyle.

Built for the Bold challenges the convention that boldness is reserved for those who are fearless, loud and strong. On the contrary, boldness often manifests in moments of humility, creativity, and quiet perseverance – when we simply roll up our sleeves and get it done.

Bringing together the worlds of work, outdoor and lifestyle as only Timberland can, the campaign gives voice to a diverse line-up of emerging and established changemakers who embrace their inner bold, unapologetically and on their own terms, to move the world forward. Talent includes rapper, producer, and Harvard guest lecturer IDK; songwriter and poet Arlo Parks; auto body technician Tiegan Alysse; musician, artist and director Shugga; ceramist Shino Takeda; and Marc Yeh, a writer and world traveler who is creating a new hiking culture in Taiwan.

At the center of the campaign is an anthem film narrated by the queen of hip hop soul, Mary J. Blige, who herself epitomizes what it means to be bold.

“Bold is fearless and confident, but it’s also being brave enough to pick up and start again,” said queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige, who narrates the anthem film. “These are words that represent my life. I’ve loved Timberland from the time I was a girl - and I really embrace the message of this campaign, that boldness lives in all of us.”

“Timberland was built on a foundation of being bold - starting with the birth of our iconic boot, designed to take on the harsh elements of New England,” said Drieke Leenknegt, Chief Marketing Officer for Timberland. “The people we’ve tapped for this new campaign represent the same spirit of boldness that’s at the heart of our brand: believing in something, setting a course, and getting to work to move the world forward.”

The campaign comes to life through a carefully orchestrated four-phased approach that is at once global in scale and hyper-localized, meeting consumers in the cities where they live. It opens with an attention-grabbing digital, mobile and out-of-home tease campaign, followed by the reveal of the bold brand anthem, guerrilla marketing in key cities, and finally a product campaign, which showcases bold new products such as the GreenStride™ Turbo Hiker and the iconic Benton Waterproof 3-in-1 Jacket.

The creative throughout draws inspiration from archival Timberland ads that sparked interest over the years with their progressive, bold and often irreverent attitude.

From advertising to retail execution, the Built for the Bold campaign reflects the work of a best-in-class collaborative of partners including creative brand consultancy INDUSTRY and creative agency Rosie Lee. The anthem film was directed by award-winning filmmaker Iggy London.

"In an era of reinvention, Timberland is connecting with its consumers like no other brand in the world can – bringing outdoor culture, work culture, hip hop culture and expression together in a meaningful way,” said Oved Valadez, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director for INDUSTRY. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Timberland on this campaign from strategy to creative to execution, and to help shape a powerful narrative for the brand.”

About Timberland

Timberland is a global outdoor and work inspired brand that’s on a mission to inspire and equip a new generation to step outside, work hard together and move the world forward. Based in Stratham, New Hampshire, Timberland also has international headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland and Shanghai, China. Best known for its original yellow work boot introduced in 1973 to take on the harsh elements of New England, Timberland today offers a full range of footwear, apparel and accessories made with eco-conscious innovation for people who share the brand’s passion for enjoying – and protecting – Nature.

At the heart of the Timberland® brand is a vision for a more green and equitable future. This comes to life through a decades-long commitment to make products responsibly, protect the outdoors, and strengthen communities around the world. To share in Timberland’s mission, visit a Timberland® store, timberland.com or follow @timberland or @timberlandpro. Timberland is a VF Corporation brand.