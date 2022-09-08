Wave Sports + Entertainment Presents “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” a JUKES Original Production Available Now on YouTube and Podcast Platforms

Jason Kelce, top left, and Travis Kelce, bottom left, talk life in the NFL on their new digital series, “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” a JUKES original production presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. Available today on YouTube and major podcast platforms. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wave Sports + Entertainment (WSE), the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation, presents its first-ever JUKES original series, “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce.” The all-new series stars Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce serving up next-level access to life in the league and is available now on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms.

In the series the brothers – both Super Bowl champions – reveal insights about their games, react to NFL news, rumors, and sports headlines, and dive into their off-field interests alongside special guests including NFL peers, celebrity friends, and members of their inner circle. Travis brings his devilish sense of humor as he shares his perspective on life in the league as one of the NFL’s most recognizable offensive stars, while Jason taps into his pedigree as a highly-respected veteran to share unfiltered opinions and knowledgeable football insights from deep in the trenches. The brothers will also share untold stories of ‘growing up Kelce’ in their hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, from which the series derives its name.

In the premiere episode of “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” entitled New Offenses, Last Dances and Epic Super Bowl Rings, the brothers tackle 12 pressing questions heading into a new NFL season. Fans will find out why they finally have a show together, the chances this season could be Jason's “Last Dance” with the Eagles, and Travis’ thoughts on the Chiefs’ offense without Tyreek Hill. The brothers also share fun stories from their rookie years and engage in a can’t-miss brotherly debate on who has the more epic Super Bowl ring.

In a joint statement, Jason and Travis Kelce said, “We are two brothers from Cleveland Heights who, as kids, had a dream of turning pro, and now we’re here to give our thoughts from inside the game. We’ve been waiting for the right moment to do this show, and with 12 Pro Bowls and 2 rings between us, we have a few things to say about the league, the new talent on the field, the upcoming season, and our lives off the field. There will be a few notable names to join us on episodes, but for the most part, this will be a raw dialogue between two brothers who had the chance to live out their childhood football dreams together.”

“We are honored to welcome Jason and Travis to the WSE family,” said Brian Verne, founder and CEO of Wave Sports + Entertainment. “This is a significant moment in our organization’s evolution as we continue to expand our slate of original programming and bring new IP to market through partnerships like these.”

“The show allows Jason and Travis to connect not only with each other but with sports and entertainment fans as well and marks the brothers’ first foray into digital media,” said Aaron Eanes, founder, and owner of A&A Management Group, who brokered the deal. “As the first time doing a project of this magnitude, it was imperative that our partner be able to capture the brothers’ brand, both as individuals and as a pair. The WSE and JUKES teams shared our vision for a show that was candid, authentic, and unique to the sports storytelling landscape.”

New episodes drop every Wednesday during the NFL season with highlights distributed across JUKES media properties. JUKES is the next generation of football coverage that takes an under-the-helmet look at fans’ favorite players while celebrating alongside the sport’s biggest fans.

“New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” is filmed remotely with Jason in Philadelphia and Travis in Kansas City. The show was created by Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce alongside the WSE team, led by executive producers Brian Verne, Mack Sovereign, and Tunde “TD” St. Matthew-Daniel, and A&A Management’s Aaron Eanes. Jason Kelce is represented by Jason Bernstein and Clarity Sports International. Travis Kelce is managed by A&A Management.

About Wave Sports + Entertainment

Wave Sports + Entertainment is the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation reaching more than 115 million highly-engaged followers globally. Our portfolio of brands includes BUCKETS, JUKES, FTBL, HAYMAKERS, GYM HEROES, DEUCE LOVE, and more. Our award-winning, original programming is led by some of the most popular voices in sports media who dish out the highlights, memes, takes, commentary, analysis, culture, and stories on the players and movements that are shaping the world of sports.

We hold one of the largest and most diverse digital libraries of sports IP in the world thanks to our partnerships with over 115 leading sports leagues who trust us with their content and to help them cultivate new audiences. Our commitment to innovation in sports storytelling has made us a leading sports publisher to Snap, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

To see our media brands in action, please go to www.wave.tv.

*Wave Sports + Entertainment is incorporated as Bullpen Sports Network, Inc.