Tuskegee University and OnMed Announce Partnership to Deliver Innovative Virtual Care Clinic and Services

TUSKEGEE, Ala. & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tuskegee University, a preeminent Historical Black College and University (HBCU), has partnered with Virtual Health company OnMed to deploy a custom OnMed Care Station on the Tuskegee campus. The Tuskegee OnMed Care Station allows Tuskegee students, faculty and staff to have extended hours access to most Primary Care services and elevates the University’s commitment to enhancing student experience through extended access to quality healthcare and complements their current student health center service.

Tuskegee’s investment into the OnMed Virtual Care Platform is consistent with the goals and objectives of the University’s strategic plan. In addition, through Tuskegee’s leadership of the Center for Rural Health and Economic Equity the OnMed Care Station will be available at no cost to the citizens of the community and Macon County.

Tuskegee University President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris commented on Tuskegee’s investment into the OnMed Care Station and Tele-Health services, “Tuskegee University has a long history of bringing trusted healthcare to rural spaces in the state of Alabama and worldwide,” she said. “Hosting the very first OnMed Care Station in the state of Alabama is another affirmative step that Tuskegee University has taken to build on our community and strategic partnerships by providing healthcare after hours and on weekends for students and residents of Tuskegee. We hope this pilot station will extend across the Alabama black belt counties and provide healthcare services for even more residents.”

The Tuskegee University OnMed Care Station features a fully customized Tuskegee University branded exterior and is prominently located in the atrium of the Margaret Murray Washington Hall building just inside the Lincoln gates at the Tuskegee University campus. Students, faculty, and staff along with the general public can access the Care Station, providing patients with a quality health care option along with the regular daytime hours of the Student Health Center. OnMed clinicians work with the University Health Center to coordinate necessary follow-up or extended care required. OnMed clinicians can prescribe medications via e-prescriptions at the time of visit to the local pharmacy.

With regards to OnMed’s partnership with Tuskegee University, Tom Vanderheyden, CEO of OnMed, said, “We couldn’t be more excited and prouder of our partnership with Tuskegee University. They represent the best reflection of our mission and purpose and certainly the quality of partners we aspire to have. We are committed to working with the leadership of Tuskegee and their broader constituents to advance the core tenets of access and affordability across the region and the country, and to deliver a valued health care experience to their students, faculty, and staff.”

About Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University was founded in 1881 and remains one of the preeminent Historical Black Colleges and Universities in the country. The University has been a pioneer and leader in education and the advancement of awareness and progress of both social and historical significance. In 1965 Tuskegee University was declared a National Historic Landmark for the significance of its academic programs, its role in higher education for African Americans, and its status in United States history. Today, the University serves over 3000 students and employs over 800 faculty and staff. Tuskegee University is consistently ranked as one of the top Universities in the country.

About OnMed

OnMed is an innovative leader in the Virtual Care space offering primary care and urgent care through their patented OnMed Care Station and Virtual Medical Center. OnMed utilizes a proprietary system of diagnostic and interactive technologies to provide a highly personalized patient consult and treatment experience that is designed to duplicate a traditional in-office clinic visit. The OnMed Virtual Care Platform has the capability to dispense OTC and Prescription medications at the time of visit or e-prescribe medications to a preferred pharmacy depending on local regulatory requirements. OnMed partners with local Provider Systems and Payers to provide referrals and member reimbursement. OnMed is actively working with Governments and Public Entities, Payers, Provider Systems, Colleges and Universities, Large Employers and High Traffic Venues to offer a high-quality affordable healthcare experience through its proprietary Virtual Care Platform. The full-service OnMed Virtual Care Platform offers a unique and substantive alternative to the challenges of building and deploying traditional brick and mortar Primary Care clinics and the required operating and staffing requirements.