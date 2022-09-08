Contentsquare Announces New Partnership With Namogoo To Fill A Big Gap In The Analytics Space - Understanding The First-Time and Unknown Visitor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, announced today a new partnership with Namogoo, the world’s first Digital Journey Continuity platform. The enhanced partnership and integration with Namogoo adds an unprecedented layer of contextual information to Contentsquare’s unique customer behavior insights, unlocking a greater understanding of digital customers, especially first-time and unknown site visitors - the majority of digital users these days.

Using a new generation of data points and segments that are unique in the industry and do not rely on cookies and visitor history, this integration allows businesses to build an even richer portrait of their customers, and to better understand why they browse the way they do.

Namogoo’s technology automatically gathers non-personal data on customer devices and commerce behavior, and the environment to help businesses understand the impact such variables have on the overall customer journey. From predicted lifetime value to probability of abandonment, via connection speed and device efficiency, Namogoo’s unique commerce-oriented data points and segments help paint a clearer picture of the customer. Combining these insights with Contentsquare’s holistic view of the digital customer experience allows teams to unlock a greater understanding of their digital visitors, fueling smarter optimization and more impactful personalization.

“What’s unique about this partnership is that it gives brands an unprecedented understanding of first-time and unknown visitors that relies on contextual CX insights rather than the information traditionally gleaned through customer profiling. For example, we can now understand whether first-time visitors are tech savvy or not, allowing businesses to create personalized experiences that are relevant to that particular segment,” said Gilad Zubery, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development & Partnerships at Contentsquare.

“This integration is monumental for retail analytics as it gives an in-depth view into unknown visitors, their behavior, the devices they use, and the journeys they go through. Our segments & our predictions of the visitors’ intent, likelihood to buy and visit again or engage with the merchant’s actions - do not rely on personal data and on any history - they are unique in the market and give a great edge for the ones who use it. We’re excited about this next step in our partnership with Contentsquare which augments its Cookieless Experience Analytics Solution, and look forward to increased growth and customer satisfaction in the coming months,” said Ohad Greenshpan, CTO & Co-Founder of Namogoo.

With customer experience the key competitive differentiator today, understanding how high-value customers behave and what they expect from the online experience is critical to boosting customer happiness, building greater digital trust, and driving digital revenue growth. Namogoo’s partnership and integration with Contentsquare sheds light on digital visitor behavior, allowing brands to understand their digital audience better, identify gold populations that are proven to convert 50%-200% higher than other visitors, remove friction throughout the customer journey, and take smart action fast.

Following a 2020 partnership announcement, the two companies have been developing the partnership with a variety of leading retail and eCommerce brands. Today, Namogoo's segments are built on 1.2 Billion unique monthly visitors, of the leading E-commerce and retail companies in the US and Europe. Contentsquare, meanwhile, analyzes 3,200 trillion customer interactions monthly to provide its clients with unique customer behavior insights.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey — enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $1.4B in investment funding from leading investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, Sixth Street and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, visit www.contentsquare.com

About Namogoo

Namogoo is the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, helping over 1,000 unstoppable brands shape their customer journeys to fit each and every shopper's needs. Namogoo's platform autonomously adapts to each customer visit in real time, lifting conversion rates and revenue, while maintaining eCommerce retailers' margins and bolstering brand equity. Namogoo is available on all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Magneto - serving over a thousand global brands of all sizes.

The company’s product suite includes “Customer Journey Operating System,” which provides the underlying infrastructure to power all digital customer journeys in real time; “Intent-Based Promotions,” which predicts the visitor’s intent and likelihood to buy, and individualizes the most effective minimum promotion for each visit; and “Personalized Email and SMS,” which engages customers with personalized campaigns across social, email and SMS to win more sales. Founded in Herzliya, Israel in 2014, Namogoo also has offices in Boston, New York and London. To learn more, visit namogoo.com.