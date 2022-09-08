METRO BRAZIL platform reveals significant business growth

METRO BRAZIL Platform Celebrating the one year anniversary of the establishment of its logistics headquarters in Dubai CommerCity – (Photo: AETOSWire)

DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the establishment of its logistics headquarters in Dubai CommerCity, the METRO BRAZIL platform, which specializes in providing high-quality Brazilian products to the region's markets, today announced a significant growth in its business, which accounted for more than 30 percent at all levels. (Video Link)

Commenting on this occasion, Alaa Kara Ali, METRO BRAZIL Founder and CEO said: “Today, the platform represents a leading destination for shoppers who want to easily and quickly acquire authentic Brazilian products that are famous for their high quality, as it forms a bridge connecting Brazil to the Middle East region.”

He added: "Dubai CommerCity welcomed METRO BRAZIL platform as one of the first Brazilian companies to establish a logistics headquarters in the region. This helped us gain several strategic advantages that facilitated the achievement of many goals, notably, accelerating product shipment from Brazil to our Dubai headquarters, and accelerating order delivery to our customers across the different countries in the region.”

Launched in 2017 in São Paulo, Brazil, the METRO BRAZIL platform offers today more than 3,500 high-quality Brazilian products, including a variety of premium Brazilian shapewear, hair, and skin care products. Since its launch, the platform witnessed significant development and popularity in the region, especially the Arab Gulf countries, due to the high quality and other numerous advantages of Brazilian products.

Please click HERE to watch the video

*Source: AETOSWire