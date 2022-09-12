Eye Health America Partners with West Georgia Eye Care Center

COLUMBUS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eye Health America (EHA), is pleased to announce a new partnership with West Georgia Eye Care Center, the company’s second partnership in Georgia, and 22nd partnership overall.

Founded in 1951 by Dr. Floyd Jarrell in Columbus, GA, West Georgia Eye Care Center (WGECC), has grown to a 3-location practice in Columbus, GA with a two-room ASC serviced by a total of 14 providers across all eye care specialties (cataract, cornea, glaucoma, oculoplastics, retina, medical ophthalmology, optometry, optical, hearing) including Lasik and cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Evan Sussenbach, President of WGECC shared, “We are excited about our affiliation with Eye Health America (EHA), who is one of the premier leaders in eye care in the Southeast. We think that the partnership with EHA will provide us the best opportunity to grow within our region and allow us to sustainably provide excellent care to our patients and an optimal working environment for our staff.”

Serving the Western Georgia and Eastern Alabama region for over 70 years, WGECC has built strong relationships with community residents and healthcare providers. With a passion for superior patient care and clinical quality, WGECC offers patients the latest technology and eye care advancements for an exceptional experience.

“What a highly esteemed practice and synergistic partner for us in Georgia along with Southeast Retina Center in Augusta,” stated EHA Co-CEO, Mary Lou Parisi.

“Our alliance with West Georgia Eye Care Center continues Eye Health America’s expansion into the Georgia market," said John Swencki, Co-CEO of EHA. "The WGECC doctors have a great reputation in Columbus, and we are excited to build upon the culture of excellence they have established.”

EHA has seen substantial growth in recent years, and with the addition of WGECC, is currently operating with over 100 physicians across 57 locations, 10 ambulatory surgical centers, and more than 1,000 employees in South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. EHA provides strategic guidance and operational support to practice groups and ASCs, enabling them to focus on delivering the highest quality patient outcomes and meeting a rapidly growing need for eye care.

Eye Health America (EHA) was formed in 2018 by a partnership between LLR Partners, a growth focused private equity firm, and regional eye care leaders, Clemson Eye and The Eye Associates. EHA is led by an experienced team of eye care veterans including Co-CEOs, Mary Lou Parisi and John Swencki; Chief Medical Officer, Cathleen McCabe, MD; Chief Development Officer, Philip Isham, Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Maguire, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Becker, and a leadership team across the platform comprised of members from many of our partner practices.

About Eye Health America

Headquartered in Greenville, SC, Eye Health America (EHA) is a premier eyecare platform committed to partnering with market-leading professionals with strong reputations and patient focused cultures to build innovative, intentional, integrated eye care practices. EHA collaborates with partners to deliver superior strategic, financial, and operational growth, providing best-in-class eye care including routine eye exams, contact lenses and glasses, cataract surgery, cornea, retina, glaucoma, LASIK, pediatrics, and oculoplastics. Member practices include Bradenton Eye Clinic, Clemson Eye, Piedmont Surgery Center, The Surgery & Laser Center, Carolinas Centers for Sight, Florence Surgery and Laser Center, Southeast Retina Center, Augusta Retina Laser Surgicare, The Eye Associates, Eye Centers of Florida, Surgicare Center, Updegraff Laser Vision, Tampa Bay Eye Surgery Center, and many other top providers of medical and surgical eyecare services in the Southeastern US.

