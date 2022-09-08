JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways.

Following the launch of JCPenney Beauty, the retailer's new, fully inclusive beauty experience, JCPenney today launches an AI-powered skincare advisor experience and true-to-life AR-powered makeup try-on capabilities to deliver on JCPenney Beauty's promise of being a one-stop-shop that celebrates customers' unique, authentic beauty.

"We want to be the shopping destination of choice, offering a personalized approach that fully celebrates and honors them as unique individuals," says Michelle Wlazlo, Chief Merchandising Officer at JCPenney. “Our partnership with Revieve allows us to deliver on our customers' desire for personalization regardless of age, gender, race, skin tone, beauty regimen, or budget.”

JCPenney's Skincare Advisor leverages Revieve's proprietary Skin Diagnostics technology and AI-powered product recommendations as a seamless, end-to-end experience in which consumers can find a personalized skincare routine with a simple selfie.

To receive an in-depth skincare analysis and customized product recommendations, visitors to JCPenney's website can take or upload a selfie and answer a quick questionnaire about their skin type and concerns. Revieve's proprietary Skin Diagnostics technology then analyzes more than 120 skin metrics to provide users with an in-depth analysis of their skin and offer JCPenney Beauty product recommendations and skincare education tailored to their needs.

"We are delighted to be partnering with JCPenney – one of the only department chains in the US to bet on personalization and simultaneously launch new digital experiences in two beauty categories,” says Sampo Parkkinen, CEO and Founder at Revieve. “We are honored to support JCPenney customers in finding the right makeup products and skincare routine tailored to their skin type and preferences, further strengthening JCPenney's position as a one-stop destination for all of its consumers' diverse and unique needs.”

