J.W. Didado Electric to Partner with Newpoint Gas on Advanced Hydrogen Generation and Carbon Sequestration Project in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.W. Didado Electric announced today that it has signed a teaming agreement with Newpoint Gas to serve as a design assist and installation partner and provide electrical and grid services work on the redevelopment of the former U.S. Department of Energy’s Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) into an advanced hydrogen generation, decarbonization and combustion clean energy manufacturing facility near Piketon, Ohio.

The centerpiece of the h 2 Trillium Energy and Manufacturing (h 2 TEAM) Complex, the $1.5 billion project will be an integrated energy system – closed loop manufacturing facility powered by clean hydrogen, with carbon sequestration. At peak, in the construction phase, it will provide approximately 2,900 jobs and, when finished, will produce clean silicon, ammonia, and power.

“We look forward to working with Newpoint and the other partners on this innovative and groundbreaking endeavor,” said J.W. Didado President Dan Sublett. “Our parent company, Quanta Services, is an industry leader in clean energy projects and we are excited to lend our collective expertise and abilities to such an important project, one that will also create well-paying jobs for our union partners.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to add J.W. Didado and Quanta Services to the team developing the clean power and manufacturing complex in Pike County,” said Wiley Rhodes, CEO of Newpoint Gas. “The Didado family established their electrical services company in Ohio more than 60 years ago and built it into the premier electrical contractor covering Appalachia. J.W. Didado’s ability to provide a highly skilled union workforce and materials as well as its electrical and grid construction expertise further builds on the foundation for this important clean energy project,” he said.

Dan Shirey, business manager of IBEW Local 575 noted, “The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has been involved with the project for more than a year now, partnering with other union leaders, industry experts, and elected officials. With union contractor J.W. Didado Electric on board, rest assured this project will provide great union wages and benefits to those who build it and provide a much-needed economic boost for the local communities that surround the site. Thanks to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, this project will become a reality and support the livelihood of union families for years to come."

Stephanie Howe and her team at the Ohio University Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service began working with Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative (SODI) to redevelop the DOE Portsmouth site in 2010. Newpoint joined that effort in 2020 to help define the redevelopment and launched the initiative in March 2022. Working with the SODI, Babcock & Wilcox, Ohio University, J.W. Didado, and other technical partners the team intends to pursue a part of the $8 billion Department of Energy Hydrogen Hub (H2Hubs) grant for central Appalachia. If awarded, the grant of the funds will be invested in additional development of hydrogen production and infrastructure bringing more jobs to the region.

About J.W. Didado Electric

J.W. Didado is a full-service electrical contractor providing high-performance solutions to a variety of commercial, industrial, and residential customer needs. The company’s readily available manpower and equipment allow it to successfully perform on projects of any size or type. For more information, visit http://www.jwdidado.com.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing, and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national, or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.