WealthTech Abbove Supports Quintet Private Bank to Bring Digital Wealth Planning to Their Private Banking Clients in Belgium

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Belgian solution provider Abbove, an emerging leader in the digital transformation of the wealth management industry, announces its partnership with Quintet Group’s Belgian branch Puilaetco to provide digital wealth planning services to their private banking clients. With the opportunity of expanding services to up to six new European countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, and the United Kingdom, this marks another step for the company in spreading its wealth planning platform, if the Belgian pilot roll-out proves successful.

Currently, over 25,000 families in Europe received access to Abbove's platform via their trusted advisor. Starting today, Puilaetco's clients, who will use the technology under the name of “Richer Life Plan”, will expand that user base. By integrating the solution into their offer, the bank's advisors can now give their clients a global overview of their family's entire assets, as well as create simulations on the evolution of their wealth and the organization of their inheritance, all of this on a digital and 24/7 accessible platform.

“ Since the beginning, it has been clear that our solution and vision are fully in tune with Quintet’s ambition. At Abbove, we develop a technology that helps financial institutions throughout the entire cycle of offering holistic wealth management services: from fully understanding a client’s global situation to delivering the best solutions based on his personal needs and guaranteeing a digital and interactive client experience. Not only our solution as such, but also our ambition to make our platform available internationally found a match with Quintet who have the will to spread the solution across their network in Europe after this first deployment in Belgium”, stated Guillaume Desclée, CEO and co-founder of Abbove.

Also commenting on the new partnership is Ludivine Pilate, Country CEO of Puilaetco: " With Richer Life Plan, we are entering a new era of customized wealth advice thanks to a complete and innovative technological solution. The tool perfectly matches our desire to strengthen the relationship of trust between our clients and our bankers: they share the same level of information, an indispensable basis for our experts to offer personalized solutions in terms of wealth structuring, investment, credit, or art advice.”

After opening up to banks across Europe at the beginning of June, this is the second private banking partnership announced by Abbove in three month’s time. The wealthtech’s solution is designed to help international banking groups add a digital and global layer to their wealth services so they can improve productivity, advice quality and user experience.

About Abbove: Abbove SA is a Belgian WealthTech that develops a collaborative wealth planning platform for financial advisors and the families they accompany. Abbove’s technology helps financial advisors to digitize their wealth management services by improving the fluidity of internal processes and the client experience of the families they serve. The platform is currently distributed by 900 advisors to over 25,000 families in Europe. Visit www.abbove.com for more information.

About Puilaetco: With nearly 200 highly qualified employees and around ten billion euros of assets under management, Puilaetco, a Quintet Private Bank (Europe) S.A. Branch is a Belgian asset manager (founded in 1868) that offers its clients a personalized approach that is both innovative and traditional. As a trusted partner, the bank has been offering efficient, personalized and responsible solutions for five generations. These services include asset management, financial and estate planning, loans and artistic asset management.