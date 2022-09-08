KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has entered a partnership with Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology. The partnership will allow KuCoin to streamline institutional access to digital assets and further expand the capabilities of its user base. Additionally, KuCoin will open accounts to Talos institutional users to provide real-time liquidity.

Talos is the leading market player powering institutional access to digital assets by providing institutional-grade technology for digital assets markets. The company has an investor base that includes Fidelity, Citi, BNY Mellon, Wells Fargo and General Atlantic. Talos develops software specifically tailored to the digital asset markets, with the security, scalability, reliability, and usability of traditional institutional trading technology. Talos has grown its end-user base to more than 20 million users since its launch in 2020 and has achieved twentyfold increases in trading volumes over the past year. With a 400% expansion of staff over 2022, and plans to continue scaling, Talos recently announced its Series B funding round of $105 million, valuing the company at $1.25 billion.

Talos co-founder and CEO Anton Katz commented on the partnership:“As the institutional adoption of digital assets accelerates globally, we’re excited to partner with the great team at KuCoin to help propel this emerging asset class to institutional investors world-wide. Our long-term vision is that all markets will eventually trade on the digital asset rails, and we’re excited to build for the future today.”

Johnny Lyu, KuCoin CEO, noted that with the development and growth of the crypto industry, more and more traditional financial institutions have begun to enter the market. He added:

“In light of the growing participation of institutions in the cryptocurrency market, the KuCoin exchange is focused on supporting projects and companies that simplify their market entry and provide the necessary technologies for streamlining trading operations. As Talos develops software that enhances market participants’ connectivity to liquidity destinations, trade execution tools, analytics and other services, the KuCoin exchange values its latest partnership and is confident that cooperation will benefit both parties and the market at large.”

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a Pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges. In 2022, KuCoin won the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts award by Ascent.

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Sweden, and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com.