iGrafx and Zeitworks Announce Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Intelligent Process Management

TUALATIN, Ore. & PORTLAND, Ore. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iGrafx, a worldwide leader in intelligent process management, and Zeitworks, creators of desktop process mining and productivity analysis technologies join today to bring AI-powered process intelligence to global customers and the partner ecosystem. The alliance combines the powerful process mining and business process management from iGrafx with the automated desktop data collection, AI, and real-time analytics from Zeitworks to provide the most detailed and actionable insights available on today’s complex business processes.

The iGrafx-Zeitworks partnership creates a comprehensive process intelligence platform by linking process mining, task mining, discrete event simulation, and predictive analytics. With these added views and insights, global corporations can improve business processes for greater operational efficiency, improve customer experience, or to comply with industry regulations. iGrafx will integrate the functionality of Zeitworks into the iGrafx Process360 Live business transformation platform to deliver a unified view into operational intelligence.

“By combining desktop and back-end process mining with world class simulation and predictive analytics, organizations now have a 360-degree view of their processes in real time,” said Shoeb Javed, Chief Product Officer at iGrafx. “With Zeitworks, iGrafx can now capture and analyze processes that are human to human, human to systems, and system to system. This enables our customers to discover, analyze, and design the most complete picture of the work that happens across their organization. We believe that when process intelligence is accessible to everyone, organizations make better business decisions.”

With Zeitworks, operations managers can pinpoint where time and resources are spent on business activities and how those activities can be improved on an ongoing basis. This enables data-driven decisions about where companies can effectively make cost reductions, improve processes, and optimize with automation.

“Zeitworks has created an innovative platform that observes and identifies work patterns automatically, and without interrupting productivity,” said Jay Bartot, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeitworks. “This visibility into process executions, structure, and team behavior brings key intelligence and insights to process and workforce improvement decisions, tech stack investment, and much more.”

Zeitworks brings three critical capabilities into the area of desktop process mining:

Access previously invisible data – Tap into both desktop and web application usage patterns to understand unique process instances and execution variability Identify bottlenecks – Find process improvement opportunities by identifying outlier processes, team behavior inefficiencies, or steps that drive up cost Stay on top of process execution drift – With real-time monitoring and reporting, teams can keep their fingers on the pulse of their operations; continuously analyzing performance, illuminating best practices, and identifying training opportunities

“iGrafx already brings process mining, design, and simulation to consider back-end processes and variations and now with Zeitworks they have the complete picture to see what desktop activity makes up the process,” said Bartot. “Whether the organization is focused on cost reduction, Lean Six Sigma improvement, application realization, or wholesale transformation, Zeitworks desktop mining coupled with the iGrafx Process360 Live business intelligence platform will be a game changer.”

The iGrafx-Zeitworks partnership is effective immediately. For more information, please visit www.igrafx.com.

About iGrafx

iGrafx, a leader in intelligent process management, enables the world’s largest enterprises to turn process into a competitive advantage. The iGrafx platform captures and connects critical business operations for process mining, analysis, modeling, and optimization. In today’s competitive market, business leaders must align business objectives and IT systems, comply with industry regulations, automate business process, and identify and implement process efficiencies by undertaking initiatives such as RPA, Six Sigma, and Lean. With iGrafx, businesses connect the dots across these efforts to deliver results, improvements, and increase return on investment. Learn more by visiting www.igrafx.com.

About Zeitworks

Based in Seattle, Zeitworks is an AI-powered business process intelligence platform that provides enterprises with the data-driven insights and tools they need to continuously improve their business processes and team performance. Originally incubated inside Madrona Venture Labs, Zeitworks is led by technology startup veterans and co-founders Jay Bartot and Kalpana Narayanaswamy. Zeitworks has secured $6.5 million in funding from Madrona Venture Group and Jazz Venture Partners. For more information about Zeitworks, visit www.zeitworks.com.