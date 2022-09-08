“The Rich Eisen Show” Launches on The Roku Channel on September 12

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that the TV broadcast of the Emmy-nominated sports and entertainment talk show “The Rich Eisen Show,” hosted by Rich Eisen, will exclusively launch on The Roku Channel on September 12. Streamers will be able to enjoy the weekday live show through an all-new, dedicated FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel called “The Rich Eisen Show,” accessible on The Roku Channel and through The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide on Channel 210. The channel will feature the live broadcast of “The Rich Eisen Show” Monday-Friday, from 12:00-3:00 PM ET/9:00 AM-12:00 PM PT and will stream prior episodes of the show when the broadcast is off air.

Rich Eisen, Host of “The Rich Eisen Show”: “I am so happy to be part of the Roku family and help carry the torch for their push into original sports programming,” said Eisen. “From the jump, they have understood what the show is about and what we are doing, and what better day to kick things off than the Monday after Week 1 in the NFL.”

Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming, Roku: “Bringing ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ exclusively to The Roku Channel just in time for the NFL season kickoff is a win for our streamers. Sports is one of the most valuable content categories for audiences, and we’re thrilled to be expanding our sports offering with Rich Eisen as the perfect partner.”

Millions of Americans have now discovered new ways to access sports and quality news programming through streaming. Roku offers a robust sports streaming experience, carrying every major content provider of professional sports programming on the Roku platform and more than 20 sports-themed linear channels on The Roku Channel. The increased engagement of sports content via streaming is just one strong indicator that the migration toward a streaming-first TV world is in full swing.

“The Rich Eisen Show” launched in 2014 and has been nominated for two Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Studio Show-Daily. “The Rich Eisen Show” features an engaging mix of sports, humor, and pop culture, while attracting the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment, including prior guests Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Aaron Rodgers, Larry David, Morgan Freeman, and more. Eisen continues to work with the NFL Network and serves as the emcee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Canton, Ohio, while also anchoring the network’s special on-location coverage of the NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine and the Super Bowl.

Rich Eisen is repped by UTA and David Markman of DLA Piper. “The Rich Eisen Show” will continue to originate from El Segundo, Calif., and the radio broadcast will continue airing on Westwood One.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. It was the No.1 FAST service by active account reach on the Roku platform in the U.S. in Q2 2022. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q2 2022. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and more than 300 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 300 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, benefits, features, timing, and availability of exclusive content on The Roku Channel, including "The Rich Eisen Show”; trends related to TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.