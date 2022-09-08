Chase and Marriott Bonvoy® Launch Boundless Bucket List Contest To Turn Travel Dreams into Reality

WILMINGTON, Del. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card announces the launch of the Boundless Bucket List Contest, in collaboration with Pinterest. Chase and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, invite aspiring travelers to create their Boundless Bucket List and enter for a chance to win the trip of their dreams. Winners will be able to participate in experiences of their choosing, including a variety of activities and dining moments, and choose stays from thousands of hotels around the world that participate in Marriott Bonvoy. Each trip will be valued at up to $50,000 and will be planned from start to finish by FROSCH, a Chase company specializing in luxury leisure and corporate travel, to ensure a seamless and extraordinary trip of a lifetime.

To enter the Boundless Bucket List Contest, travelers must complete an entry form on chase.com/boundlessbucketlist. First, they will be prompted to create a unique Pinterest board, showcasing their travel aspirations including destinations, experiences, hotels, travel companions, food, and more. Next, travelers will be asked to share a 60-second video or a short essay (700 characters or less) explaining why their bucket list experience is important to them and how it will have a lasting impact on their life. Lastly, they’ll be prompted to enter registration information and submit the entry form.

“The desire to experience what the world has to offer has never been stronger. Travel has the power to broaden horizons and bring people together through shared experiences and destinations,” says Khary Barnes, General Manager of Marriott Co-Brand Cards at Chase. “The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card enables travel opportunities and provides value for spending both at home and while traveling. The Boundless Bucket List Contest celebrates the card and showcases the breadth and depth of the Marriott Bonvoy program, the largest portfolio of leisure and luxury properties in the industry. The contest also offers a unique opportunity to experience the trip of a lifetime, on us.”

The Boundless Bucket List Contest brings Marriott Bonvoy’s belief in the transformative power of travel to life. Travel enthusiast and hardworking mom Tia Mowry joins the Contest to share how travel has impacted her life. “I’ve always loved traveling and, every so often, there’s an experience or destination that truly moves you. For me, it was visiting Egypt and seeing first-hand the rich history the country embodies,” Mowry states. “I’m excited to be a part of the Boundless Bucket List Contest and encourage others to create meaningful moments in new destinations, all through the help of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card.”

Chase and Marriott Bonvoy wanted to meet travelers where they seek inspiration to manifest their next big trip, making the collaboration with Pinterest a seamless match. Pinterest, a leader in travel inspiration, boasts 25 million travel pinners across its platform and reports more than 73 million people engaging with travel content globally every month. According to the 2022 Pinterest Predicts report, pinners are thinking big and expanding their horizons by looking for diverse tourist spots worldwide; with countries like Thailand, South of France, Japan, London, Barcelona and India among the Top 10 global travel spots searched for on Pinterest this year.

​Travelers can enter for a chance to win at chase.com/boundlessbucketlist beginning today through October 6, 2022, at 5pm EST. Winners will be notified on or about November 7, 2022. See the Official Rules for more information.

Earlier this year, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card introduced enhanced benefits to help cardmembers earn toward future travel quicker. The updated benefits allow cardmembers to earn more Marriott Bonvoy points on everyday spending and a faster path to Marriott Bonvoy Elite status based on spend. Boundless cardmembers can now earn 3X points when they make purchases at grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants (up to $6,000 in combined purchases per year). Cardmembers also now automatically receive one Elite Night Credit for every $5,000 in purchases, with no cap toward achieving higher Elite status in Marriott Bonvoy.

A full list of Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card’s benefits include:

Ways to earn: Earn up to 17X total points for every $1 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy: 6X points on purchases at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy Up to 10X points from Marriott for being a Marriott Bonvoy member Up to 1X points from Marriott with Automatic Silver Elite status 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations and dining 2X points on all other purchases

Earn one Elite Night Credit toward Elite status for every $5,000 spent

Additional Boundless travel benefits: Silver Elite status each account anniversary year 15 Elite Night Credits toward next level of Elite status each calendar year Gold Elite status when cardmember spends $35,000 per calendar year Free Night Award every year after account anniversary (redemption level up to 35,000 points) Free Premium Wi-Fi

No foreign transaction fees

Protection benefits including: Baggage Delay Insurance Lost Luggage Reimbursement Trip Delay Reimbursement Purchase Protection

Visa Concierge

New Marriott Bonvoy Boundless cardmembers can currently earn 3 Free Night Awards (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card has an annual fee of $95. For more information about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, click here.

No Purchase or Payment Necessary to Enter or Claim a Prize. The Contest begins on 9/8/22 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 10/6/22 at 5:00 PM ET. Contest is open to all legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia (having a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) or Social Security Number (SSN)) who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry and have a Pinterest account. Void in Puerto Rico and where prohibited. The Contest is subject to the Official Rules. For complete details and Official Rules go to chase.com/boundlessbucketlist.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.