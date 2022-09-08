EMCOR Group, Inc. Companies Awarded North American and European Facilities Portfolio Contract With Siemens Energy

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMCOR Group, Inc., (NYSE: EME), today announced that EMCOR Facilities Services, Inc. (EFS), a division of EMCOR Building Services, and EMCOR Group (UK) plc. (EMCOR UK) have been awarded a five-year contract with Siemens Energy. The contract spans 49 sites across the United States and Canada in North America and 30 sites across 10 countries in Europe, including 15 sites in the UK.

In North America, the contract will be delivered through EFS, where over 100 employees will provide hard and soft services across the locations. In Europe, it will be delivered in partnership between EMCOR UK and European Customer Synergy (ECS), a pan-European FM services provider. Approximately 120 EMCOR UK employees will deliver a mix of hard and soft FM services.

Mike McElrath, President, EFS said, “We are proud of the successful relationship that has developed between Siemens Energy and EMCOR UK and are delighted that this partnership is now extending into Europe and across North America so that EFS and EMCOR UK can collectively help Siemens Energy achieve their critical goals across these geographies.”

Keith Chanter, CEO at EMCOR UK, added, “Our relationship with Siemens dates to 2014 and it’s a testament to our successful partnership that EMCOR is now being entrusted to deliver services in the US and UK. We look forward to providing IFM services in the UK for another five years for Siemens Energy.”

Siemens Energy previously had multiple FM delivery partners for its European portfolio. This contract will move to an integrated model that would deliver cost reductions, operational synergies, consistency, and service standardization across the portfolio.

Shaun Cray, Head of Americas, Siemens Energy Real Estate said, “EMCOR UK has been a valuable partner for many years and is the ideal provider for our European portfolio. We are excited to extend our partnership to Europe and North America and are confident that our shared ethos of collaboration, end-user satisfaction and delivering operational efficiencies is the perfect match.”

Thomas Fastenrath, CEO of ECS, added, "The IFM contract between Siemens Energy, EMCOR UK and ECS is a milestone for the development of ECS and underlines the strong collaboration between ECS and EMCOR UK.”

