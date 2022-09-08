CSI Secures Record Number of NuPoint® Customer Deals

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced a record-setting first half of the 2023 fiscal year beginning March 1, 2022. The company has signed 15 new partnership deals for its NuPoint® core platform with banks throughout the country. Three additional de novos are expected to go live by the end of the year. Fiscal-year-end projections are tracking toward a record number of new customers, surpassing the company’s previous single-year record of 26 new deals in fiscal year 2021.

“Our Enterprise Banking Group’s commitment to our robust growth strategy has yielded powerful results and surpassed targets year after year,” said David Culbertson, CEO and president of CSI. “The steady increase in new customer signings over the last few years has extended our footprint across the country and positioned CSI as the premier core solution for banks of all sizes and locations.”

The recent partnerships mark the first time CSI will provide core banking solutions to customers in Arizona, New Hampshire and Washington. Customers often cite CSI’s leading suite of products and first-class service as major reasons for converting to NuPoint®.

“The process of searching for a new core was rigorous and we evaluated multiple vendors,” said David Rupp, CEO and president of Virginia-based Movement Bank. “CSI stood out as having the best integrated platform coupled with the highest service level. We are excited to transition to the NuPoint® platform and believe CSI will be an outstanding partner as we continue to grow and broaden our impact.”

In the past 10 years, CSI’s concentrated growth initiatives have increased sales to community banks throughout the country, more than tripling the company’s footprint. CSI’s customer acquisition strategy continued to thrive even during the initial months of the pandemic. CSI’s newest customers cite the company’s personalized support, comprehensive and integrated product suite, and commitment to each institution’s community as key differentiators in the core banking industry.

“Our customers are consistently impressed with the complete portfolio of services we bring to the table,” said Giovanni Mastronardi, CSI’s group president of Enterprise Banking. “We focus on delivering industry-leading solutions with best-in-class service and cutting-edge technology to help our institutions achieve their goals and continue to grow. We’re excited to welcome these banks to CSI and create a positive impact within their communities.”

Today’s news follows the announcement that CSI entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by private equity firms Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners. The company remains focused on enhancing its public cloud services, deepening its API integrations and customer-facing programs, and continuing to fuel its more than 57-year history of top-tier innovation and customer service.

