Hammerspace Announces Media and Entertainment and Gaming Workflow and Storage Integrations at IBC2022

SAN MATEO, Calif. & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IBC2022— Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, today announced an expansion of its technology alliance partners that are making the decentralized cloud a reality. Cloud-based applications and compute clusters, remote workers, and distributed data sets have changed data access requirements for data-driven enterprise organizations. Workflows increasingly need to run across a decentralized cloud to power applications and compute with unstructured data created at the edge, in the data center, in different cloud regions and with multiple cloud vendors.

At IBC2022, Hammerspace (Hall 7, Stand B.39) will showcase new integrations with Media and Entertainment and Gaming workflow and storage partners. These integrations leverage the power of the Hammerspace Global Data Environment to make data available anywhere.

Autodesk ShotGrid - Special Effects, Animation and Rendering

The integration with Hammerspace allows remote creative teams to use the ShotGrid project management software they are accustomed to for building visual effects and animations for television shows, movie production, and video game development. Users now have their data automatically available with high-performance, local access when and where they need it via the Hammerspace Global Data Environment. And by leveraging the Hammerspace ability to transparently bridge different cloud regions, production managers can automatically route render jobs to more cost-effective cloud regions directly from within ShotGrid, potentially saving millions of dollars in power and cooling costs with no change to their workflows.

HP Anyware (previously Teradici) - Project Management

Organizations need their applications and data available anywhere to enable remote creative teams. HP Anyware enables remote applications by providing PCoIP to deliver low latency performance for creative teams’ remote desktops and applications, enabling them to use their applications and preferred creative tools in their home offices. Hammerspace enables remote teams by providing high-performance, local access to distributed and remote data to simultaneously facilitate collaboration and local use.

Projective Strawberry - Post-Production

Media and gaming workflows are demanding. Specialized solutions are required to provide the high performance needed for high-resolution content to avoid overloading shared storage, prevent orphaned, duplicate or offline media files, re-utilize clips, and collaborate across multiple contributors who work remotely from each other. Strawberry structures the media asset workflow, while Hammerspace software makes data available anywhere across data centers, cloud regions, and multiple clouds.

Seagate Lyve Cloud and Exos CORVAULT - Hybrid Cloud Local Data Access and Storage

Unified data access with high-performance orchestration across hybrid clouds enables decentralized organizations to collaborate. Hammerspace integrates Seagate Lyve, the S3-compatible public cloud storage-as-a-service platform, and Exos CORVAULT, its high-density on-prem mass storage platform for edge data capture, making all data available in a consolidated, consumable resource within a Global Data Environment. Seagate Lyve only charges for storage capacity with no ingress or egress fees, making the economics simple and predictable.

Storj - Globally Distributed Cloud Object Storage with High-Performance Local Data Access

Storj provides cloud object storage with enterprise-grade performance, durability and security at 80 percent less cost. When Storj is coupled with Hammerspace, organizations can gain CDN-like performance at cold storage prices.

Learn More:

White Paper: Hammerspace Global Data Environment

Case Study: Jellyfish Pictures Enables Next Round of Business Growth by Growing with Remote Talent Pool and Decentralized Data Environment

Video: Benefits of a Global Data Environment for Gaming and Media & Entertainment

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace delivers a Global Data Environment that spans across on-prem data centers and public cloud infrastructure enabling the decentralized cloud. With origins in Linux, NFS, open standards, flash and deep file system and data management technology leadership, Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications, on any existing data center infrastructure or public cloud services including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Seagate Lyve Cloud.