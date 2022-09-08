CIM Group Signs Business and Technology Consulting Firm RevGen Partners to Headquarters Lease at Denver’s LoDo Towers

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group announced today that it has signed a long-term lease with RevGen Partners, Inc., a full-service business and technology consulting firm, for 10,000 square feet of office space at LoDo Towers in Denver, Colorado.

LoDo Towers is a two-building office campus comprising a 13-story, approximately 225,000-square-foot tower at 1331 17th St. and a 16-story, approximately 196,000-square-foot tower at 1401 17th St., in addition to two adjacent parking garages, in the Lower Downtown Denver neighborhood.

Founded in 2008, RevGen Partners serves Fortune 500 and mid-market companies across various industries, providing services in customer experience, analytics and insights, and digital enablement. RevGen will occupy space on the 12th floor of 1331 17th St. at LoDo Towers to serve as its new corporate headquarters. The company anticipates relocating from its current location in Centennial, Colorado in early 2023.

“As we plan for RevGen’s future, downtown Denver is an obvious fit for our new headquarters,” said RevGen CEO, Kirk Mielenz. “The tremendous investment going into downtown’s status as a vibrant center for business, dining, culture, and entertainment is a big draw. We are excited to build a space in LoDo Towers that will be a desirable and accessible place for our employees, clients, and community to collaborate and connect.”

Since acquiring LoDo Towers in 2018, CIM Group has modernized the buildings with new entries and an expansive lobby. Tenants have access to an amenity center, providing lounge areas, a game space, a fitness center, and a training and event room with state-of-the-art technology. Earlier this year LoDo Towers received the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark that denotes it has excellent indoor air quality (IAQ), an important achievement in sustainability and wellness that aligns with CIM Group’s focus on Environmental, Social and Governance standards.

“LoDo Towers is well-located in central downtown Denver which is a dynamic mixed-use environment with office space, residences, retailers, restaurants, entertainment and cultural venues. We believe RevGen’s decision to move into downtown Denver demonstrates the continued strength of the area as a compelling office location,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

LoDo Towers offer unobstructed views of the Rocky Mountains and notable sites in Downtown Denver, including Union Station and Coors Field. The property is located in Denver’s bustling central business district with abundant shopping, dining, and entertainment options and convenient access to rail and bus services at Union Station as well as Interstate 25.

CIM Group has been an active owner, developer, and operator in Denver for more than 10 years. In addition to LoDo Towers, CIM’s Denver portfolio includes 9th+Co, an urban infill mixed-use project with a variety of retail, restaurants and entertainment alongside residential options; Ella CityHomes at 9th+Co, a collection of 35 luxury townhomes; and The Lex at Lowry, a 710-unit apartment community.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.