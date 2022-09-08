Tassat Announces Key Appointments Amid Demand for Blockchain-Based Banking Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tassat® Group Inc., the leading provider of real-time, blockchain-based payments solutions for commercial banks and their B2B customers, today announced several appointments to bolster its leadership team in response to growing demand for Tassat’s innovative product offerings. Appointments include Andre Frank as Managing Director of The Digital Interbank Network, Glendy Kam as Chief Product Officer, and a suite of business development hires hailing from the likes of BofA Merrill Lynch, Fiserv and Liquidnet.

“Blockchain-based payments are the latest frontier for financial institutions seeking a competitive advantage,” said Frank. “The Digital Interbank Network is a crucial conduit for traditional institutions who are ready to reimagine banking, and I am excited to join Tassat as we pioneer these catalytic technologies.”

The Digital Interbank Network is the world’s first private, permissioned and instantaneous blockchain-based payments network that operates entirely within the existing U.S. regulatory framework. As Managing Director of The Network, Frank brings more than two decades of experience in global capital markets and financial technology. He joins Tassat from the London Stock Exchange Group, and previously held the position of President of Thesys CAT LLC. He also served as Chief Operating Officer of Thesys Technologies, LLC the leading big data and market structure technology subsidiary of Tradeworx. At Thesys, Frank led the development of the Consolidated Audit Trail, a regulatory reporting utility to enable regulators to fully track trading activity and boost transparency involving the integration of auditing and reporting by 13 exchanges and 3,000+ broker-dealers in coordination with their regulators at SEC and FINRA.

“Tassat is advancing B2B transaction systems as a critical element of today’s banking ecosystem,'' said Kam. “In my new capacity, I am proud to lead Tassat’s deep bench of experts who deliver transformative products for large institutions and community banks alike.”

Previously Tassat’s Director of Product Development, Kam’s appointment as Chief Product Officer recognizes the expanding scope of Tassat’s offerings. Prior to Tassat, Kam launched the API pilot program within J.P. Morgan, the largest initiative in Open Banking supporting the J.P. Morgan blockchain initiative, Onyx. She was also a contributing board member for NACHA ASIG, a working member in the SWIFT API Initiative, and Product Manager for J.P. Morgan Access® Mobile, where she oversaw the authentication and authorization products across all digital channels for J.P. Morgan Treasury Services.

“We’re on a mission to give banks the control, security and efficiency and the ability to offer innovative, customized solutions they need to serve their business customers better,” said Kevin Greene, Chairman & CEO of Tassat. “Our team of fintech veterans have developed innovations beyond payments, including integrated Fedwire functionality, and Smart Contracts that enable bank customers to simplify and automate their business processes while delivering superior solutions to their clients. These offerings enhance Tassat’s position as the one-stop solution for banks’ B2B customers while providing them with a bridge from legacy operations to a fully digital banking system.”

Tassat’s strategic appointments include the following industry veterans within banking, fintech and analytics:

Dan Wolff , Managing Director, Customer Success: Wolff previously held several senior roles during his 20-year tenure at the global fintech broker-dealer Liquidnet, including Chief Operating Officer of Americas Equities.

, Managing Director, Customer Success: Wolff previously held several senior roles during his 20-year tenure at the global fintech broker-dealer Liquidnet, including Chief Operating Officer of Americas Equities. Carol Hartman , Managing Director, Business Development: Prior to joining Tassat, Hartman was CEO of Hartman Group Consulting, a consultancy that advised C-suite executives and boards of directors on competitive intelligence, growth, succession, and risk management strategies.

, Managing Director, Business Development: Prior to joining Tassat, Hartman was CEO of Hartman Group Consulting, a consultancy that advised C-suite executives and boards of directors on competitive intelligence, growth, succession, and risk management strategies. Jack Rash , Managing Director, Business Development: Rash previously held senior roles at Fiserv, including National Sales Manager, in which he oversaw acquisition and product support for institutions with $1bn-$5bn in assets.

, Managing Director, Business Development: Rash previously held senior roles at Fiserv, including National Sales Manager, in which he oversaw acquisition and product support for institutions with $1bn-$5bn in assets. Ned Thompson, Managing Director, Business Development: Thompson previously served as Vice President of Global Treasury Solutions at BofA Merrill Lynch, and held Management positions Fidelity Investments and Santander Bank.

TassatPay, the only private permissioned blockchain-based B2B transactions platform, provides secure, real-time transaction capabilities 24/7/365. To date, TassatPay has processed more than $500 billion in transactions. Among the banks that have adopted TassatPay to date are Western Alliance Bank, Signature Bank, Customers Bank, Axos Bank and Cogent Bank.

Tassat Group Inc. is a NY-based technology company that is the leading provider of private blockchain-based, real-time solutions for commercial banks including TassatPay, which enables banks to provide their customers with instantaneous, secure, real-time payments 24/7/365. TassatPay has become the most trusted blockchain-based platform for the banking industry and its B2B customers with more than $500 billion in secure, real-time transactions to date. Tassat has added Smart Contracts and Fedwire functionality to make TassatPay a one-stop shop for B2B Payments. Tassat was honored with a 2021 Google Cloud Customer Award for innovation in financial services. For more information, visit us at www.tassat.com, on Twitter or on LinkedIn.