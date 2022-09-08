M. Holland’s 3D Printing Group Expands Portfolio of Braskem PE and PP Filament

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M. Holland Company, a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, announced expanded access to 3D printing filaments from Braskem, a global chemical and petrochemical company. M. Holland’s 3D Printing clients now have access to polyethylene (PE) and glass fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) filaments. Both materials deliver high printability, reduced warpage and shrinkage, and better interlayer adhesion than other filament options in the 3D printing market.

PE materials formulated for additive manufacturing applications have a track record of high warpage, degradation and failure. Braskem’s FL300PE filament is a low density, lightweight material providing excellent surface finish, low warpage and high dimensional stability. This material is ideal for packaging, consumer and industrial applications.

“When 3D printing with PE materials, many of our clients have reported an array of technical difficulties including warping, inconsistent finishes and deficient technical properties. Braskem’s PE material provides an incredible level of thermal stability that makes the material consistent and significantly easier to print,” said Carlos Aponte, market manager, 3D Printing at M. Holland. “This PE formulation is groundbreaking, and it’s now readily available for our clients.”

M. Holland’s clients also have access to Braskem’s glass fiber reinforced FL500PP-GF filament. This PP is highly rigid and extremely printable with phenomenal surface finish and excellent mechanical properties. It can be used in a wide variety of applications including military and defense, jigs and fixtures, industrial manufacturing tools, and more.

“High-quality, easy-to-print PE and PP formulas are in high demand. Our specially formulated PE and glass fiber reinforced PP materials are ideal for many 3D printing applications in the injection molding world,” said Jason Vagnozzi, commercial director of additive manufacturing at Braskem. “These materials can help M. Holland’s clients and business partners realize their additive manufacturing goals.”

Contact 3dinfo@mholland.com for more information about M. Holland’s 3D Printing Group, its expanding portfolio of products, and team of dedicated engineers and specialists.

ABOUT M. HOLLAND

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with the most strategic channels to market, offering innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions to our clients, and helping people lead rewarding careers. M. Holland’s 3D Printing group offers manufacturers cross-industry knowledge, advice and unbiased consultative expertise on applications, materials and equipment for additive manufacturing. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of the company’s heritage, its culture, and its vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland has over $1 billion in annual sales and sells to more than 4,000 customers annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com. Follow M. Holland on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company’s almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people’s lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 80 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.