Camelot Selects OneView by Roku to Help Small-And-Medium Businesses Expand into TV Streaming Advertising

DALLAS & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media and Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that Camelot is the first agency to join a new certified partner program to use OneView to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) accelerate investment in TV streaming advertising. As an early adopter and first certified partner, Camelot will use the data, tech, and tools from America’s #1 TV streaming platform* to make it easy for SMBs to grow their businesses and achieve their marketing goals.

SMBs are looking for fresh marketing channels as cookies and mobile IDs become less available. Today, 47% of SMBs say they intend to increase spend in TV streaming in the next 12 months**. TV streaming advertising offers the personalization, optimization, and performance to help SMBs succeed. On Roku, 53 percent of users say that they prefer shopping at local, independent stores***.

OneView is the ad platform built for TV streaming. Brands use OneView to set up, optimize, and measure their ad campaigns. In a world where all TV ads will be automated, OneView offers software with data, machine learning, and measurement to reach more streamers wherever they are – Roku, other TV streaming platforms, desktop, mobile, and more.

Marketers choose OneView because it is the only ad buying platform with Roku data and with new ad experiences that go beyond the traditional TV spot. With more than 63 million active accounts globally as of Q2, 2022, Roku has the scale and accuracy to help businesses move products off the shelf efficiently.

“We’re thrilled to enhance our longstanding partnership with Roku to bring SMBs the benefits of TV streaming,” said Sam Bloom, CEO of Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media. “Camelot prides itself on building fact-based, insights-driven programs for our clients, which is why we chose OneView to deliver the best TV ad experience.”

“For the past six years, Camelot has been a key strategic partner with Roku and demonstrated operational excellence in OneView,” said Tommy Burk, Senior Director, OneView. “We’re excited to entrust Camelot to help a broader set of advertisers accelerate the shift to TV streaming.”

Camelot was the first agency to certify its traders on OneView for its Fortune 500 clients. The agency was also a launch partner with Roku’s clean room, a privacy-first data collaboration environment that allows advertisers and agencies to use their encrypted first-party data for their advertising.

To get started with Camelot today, visit https://go.roku.com/hQaMuxcQ1

*“America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform” is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, April 2021.

**According to Advertiser Perceptions SMB Advertising Report 1H 2022, 505 respondents

***According to results from MRI-Simmons USA, Fall 2021

About Camelot

Trailblazing through 40 years in the media and marketing industry, Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media is a Dallas-based independent agency with 150 employees in cities across the U.S. – including New York, Los Angeles and Baltimore. We partner with intellectually curious, want-to-get smarter leaders from the world’s biggest brands – from TurboTax to Whole Foods to Michaels – to provide media-agnostic, transparent, insight-driven media and marketing strategy and execution that drives stellar results. www.camelotsmm.com

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

