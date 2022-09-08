Bitmovin Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Bitmovin, a leading provider of video streaming infrastructure, has joined the organization at the Promoter-level. Bitmovin will collaborate with Alliance members to promote the development of open web media experiences and accelerate the delivery of royalty-free, open web media standards.

Bitmovin is synonymous with innovation in the video streaming industry and helps renowned media organizations deliver superior viewing experiences to audiences worldwide. The company, which received a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), has a long history of innovation that began with the co-creation of the MPEG-DASH video streaming standard by Bitmovin's founders. Most recently, Bitmovin announced enhanced support for AV1 encoding, including 5x speed improvements and the addition of content-aware, Per-Title optimization technology. These advancements are now available as part of Bitmovin’s cloud encoding service.

"We joined the Alliance for Open Media because it shares our vision of taking video streaming viewing experiences to the next level with AV1,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin. "We look forward to working alongside Alliance members to open up new possibilities for using AV1 royalty-free, cross-platform, online video across a wide range of applications."

The AV1 open-source codec enables more screens to display vivid images, deeper colors, brighter highlights, darker shadows and other enhanced UHD imaging features that consumers and businesses have come to expect – all while using less data.

"We’re very pleased to welcome Bitmovin to the Alliance for Open Media, reflecting our joint commitment to leverage AV1 to improve streaming media in new and cutting-edge ways," said AOMedia Executive Director John Simmons. "We look forward to collaborating with Bitmovin in our goal to drive the next generation of open media standards that power tomorrow’s online video, tools, streaming media services, and devices."

AV1 delivers a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Designed at the outset for hardware optimization, the AV1 specification, reference code, and bindings are available for toolmakers and developers to download to begin designing AV1 into products.

About Bitmovin

Bitmovin is the leading provider of video infrastructure for global digital media companies and service providers. The company has been at the forefront of industry innovation and all major developments in the digital video streaming industry.

Bitmovin built the world’s first commercial adaptive streaming player and deployed the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud platform. Its cloud-native technology offers the most flexible and scalable media encoding, playback, and analytics solutions available with unparalleled device reach, ease of integration, and world-class customer support.

Bitmovin customers benefit from optimized operations, reduced time-to-market, and the best viewer experience possible. Bitmovin is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has major offices in Vienna, Klagenfurt, Austria as well as London, Berlin and Denver. The company has over 400 customers across the globe, including ClassPass, BBC, fuboTV, Hulu, and Discovery. For more information, visit www.bitmovin.com.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop media technologies to address marketplace demand for an open standard for video compression and delivery over the web. Board-level, Founding Members include Amazon, Apple, Arm, Cisco, Facebook, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, and Tencent. The Alliance’s open-source, royalty-free video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on LinkedIn and Twitter at @a4omedia.