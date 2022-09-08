Humble & Fume announces exclusive sales and distribution deal with industry-leading cannabis brand Cookies

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL, OTCQX: HUMBF) (“Humble” or the “Company”), a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution deal in the state of California with the industry’s leading cannabis brand Cookies. The deal is a continuation of Humble’s ongoing commitment to expansion efforts and will help Cookies products scale throughout California.

“We are proud to be associated with Cookies, the most recognized cannabis brand in California,” said Joel Toguri, Chief Executive Officer of Humble. “Our focus is on growth and expansion, and to succeed you must seek out and build relationships with best-in-class brands. Cookies is without a doubt best-in-class in the world of cannabis and is always top of mind with consumers.”

Humble will distribute all products marketed and sold under the Cookies brand name in California along with any new consumer-branded cannabis products. Sales and marketing support will include multi-channel advertising, promotional activities and the stewardship of a focused brand ambassador team.

The California-based lifestyle and cannabis brand Cookies was named one of AdAge’s “Hottest Brands of 2021.” Its Co-Founder and CEO Bay Area rapper, Berner, has been the focus of numerous feature articles including the August / September 2022 issue of Forbes, where he was the first cannabis executive to be featured on the magazine’s cover.

“We’re excited to partner with Humble & Fume as we look to broaden the reach of our Cookies brand,” said Parker Berling, President of Cookies. “Their deep expertise in distribution makes them the ideal partner to support Cookies’ home state.”

About Humble & Fume, Inc.

Humble & Fume, Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully-integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 50 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co/