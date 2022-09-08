VBA Partners With Healthcare Bluebook to Provide Enhanced Reporting of Quality Data for Physicians and Hospitals

GERMANTOWN, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VBA, a leading-edge healthcare technology company, has teamed up with Healthcare Bluebook to incorporate Quantros quality scores for over half a million physicians and hospitals into its VBAnalytics reporting solution.

This move is just one of many exciting enhancements around quality-based care reporting planned in 2022 to make VBAnalytics the premier population health and business insight solution for healthcare payers. VBAnalytics already provides robust analysis and reporting of healthcare utilization and costs and offers insight to help payers make the necessary changes to ensure their health plans are performing effectively.

“As the healthcare industry continues to strive for transparency in both cost and quality, the Quantros quality data is essential for our clients to remain competitive,” explains Michael Clayton, President and CEO of VBA. “Being able to benchmark their results against millions of healthcare claims from all regions of the country provides invaluable insight to manage their plan performance.”

With VBAnalytics Value-Based Care Reporting, powered by Quantros, health plans can easily combine cost and quality data to determine which providers are performing the best under their value-based care arrangements. Equipped with this information, payers can make adjustments to their provider networks to ensure that patients have access to the best providers.

The Quantros quality scores include important measures of physician and hospital performance including patient safety, complications from a procedure or hospitalization, mortality, and hospital readmissions. Data is combined among multiple providers to create an episode of care, which allows for a more comprehensive view of the patient’s experience.

VBA has also integrated Healthcare Bluebook’s online shopping tool within its VBAGateway member portal to make it simple for members to access cost and quality information they need with just a few clicks.

“When consumers are equipped with accurate information on cost and quality, everybody wins,” said Clayton. “As consumers become more educated about their healthcare decisions, it will lead to more thoughtful choices that can have a positive ripple effect throughout the healthcare system.”

Providing consumers with better information also helps to reduce the overall cost of healthcare for employers, who cover a significant portion of the healthcare costs for their employees.

To learn more about VBA Value Based Care Reporting, powered by Quantros, or any of VBA’s technology solutions, contact us today at vbasales@vbasoftware.com.

About VBA

VBA is a leading-edge healthcare technology company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides a suite of technology solutions for benefits administration, user experience, customer support, business insight and more. Learn more at vbasoftware.com.

About Healthcare Bluebook

Healthcare Bluebook's purpose is to protect consumers and companies nationwide from overpriced, low-quality healthcare. Since 2007, Healthcare Bluebook has helped millions of people by making it easy for them to find high-quality care at a Fair Price™. Learn more at healthcarebluebook.com.