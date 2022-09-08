Perfect Corp. and Colgate Partner for an AR-Powered Teeth Whitening Virtual Experience

Perfect Corp. partners with Colgate for the launch of a specialized tooth whitening algorithm that allows shoppers to simulate the results of Colgate’s Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen in seconds.(Photo: Business Wire)

Perfect Corp. partners with Colgate for the launch of a specialized tooth whitening algorithm that allows shoppers to simulate the results of Colgate’s Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen in seconds.(Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, partners with Colgate for the launch of a specialized tooth whitening algorithm to bring the results of the brands’ Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen to life through AR simulation. The AR tooth whitening experience was developed through extensive research and collaboration between Colgate experts and Perfect Corp.’s engineers. The result is a specialized AR-powered tool that simulates tooth whitening results that may be achieved after using the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen after two weeks of use.

“Colgate believes everyone deserves a future to smile about. We are excited to partner with Perfect Corp. to make our whitening products easily accessible to people and provide them with the tools they need to visualize their whiter, brighter smiles,” said Bill Van De Graaf, VP Marketing, North America. “The AR tool simulates results to help people make decisions as they shop online, and is another important milestone in Colgate’s vision to be the leader in teeth whitening, evolving and improving how people discover and buy our products online.”

AR-Powered Tooth Whitening Simulation

The unique teeth whitening tool allows users to view the simulation of a brighter smile in an instant, helping them visualize a whiter smile after using the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen with the tap of their smartphone. The AR tool simulates the results a user could experience after two weeks of daily treatment with the pen. This allows consumers to conveniently preview a brighter, whiter smile.

Smile-Worthy Innovation

“We are thrilled to partner with the teeth whitening experts at Colgate to develop a unique tool that simulates the results of a brighter, whiter smile,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO at Perfect Corp. “It’s exciting to work with a forward-thinking brand to charter new categories and develop new algorithms and solutions that will change the way consumers shop and engage with teeth whitening tools. The new Colgate teeth whitening AR-powered simulation is certainly something to smile about.”

Inside Colgate’s AR-Powered Optic White Simulation

The Colgate Optic White simulation is available for users to experience on the Colgate® Whitening Hub and through QR codes that will be displayed on pack, allowing consumers to easily engage with the tool at the point of sale. This makes for a true omni-channel shopping experience that speaks to a more satisfying consumer journey, and a more profitable online and in-store retail solution for the brand. This milestone innovation marks the first of many to come from this exciting partnership in the teeth-whitening category.

Shoppers can visualize a whiter smile here (only available in the US): https://www.colgate.com/en-us/whitening-hub/products/colgate-optic-white-overnight-teeth-whitening-pen

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world.

By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods.

Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community.

To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive, Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.